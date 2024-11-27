Key Takeaways A newly released patent from Samsung shows a foldable handheld gaming device

Features include a flip-style folding design, joysticks, and a d-pad.

The design is reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and evokes memories of Nintendo's Game Boy Advance SP.

Samsung has a lot in the works right now. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be revealed early next year, and there are talks of the tech giant working on a new trifold phone too. But now a new patent shows the company might have another new device up its sleeve.

The patent, filed by Samsung Display with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), shows a technical drawing for what looks like a new Samsung foldable handheld gaming device (via 91mobiles). The design is heavily reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but also evokes memories of the Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP for me.

Patent shows gaming features like joysticks

The device's future is unknown though

Samsung / WIPO

As seen in the technical drawings above, the handheld appears to have a flip-style folding design, and a flex hinge as seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This design would help with portability and make it easy to slip it into your pocket. The technical drawings do a good job at showing us the device from virtually every angle. Even when the device is folded, it still looks relatively slim.

Most interestingly of all is that the patent shows that the device has built-in joysticks and a recessed d-pad. This would make gaming on the device way better, as you wouldn't have to rely primarily on touch controls. One thing that is hard to tell based on the drawings is whether it will feature an exterior display like the Flip 6 does. I personally hope it does, as it will add more functionality to the device. It could even end up being a flip phone that is centered around gaming.

It's important to note that this patent was filed by Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. This division also produces displays for consoles like the Nintendo Switch. That means this patent could be for Samsung to use itself, or possibly on another company's device.

The patent was filed by Samsung over two years ago, and according to the WIPO, was registered internationally this November. So Samsung appears to have had this device on its mind for more than two years already.