The global roll out of One UI 7 has begun, with some users already able to download Samsung's highly anticipated Android 15-based update on their older Galaxy devices. The roll out in the US is set to begin on April 10 , so the wait is nearly over for users who have a Galaxy S24 series device. Fans with an S23 or S22 series will only need to wait a bit longer.

Samsung's One UI 7 delays have been widely publicized . Android 15 rolled out six months ago, and it's only now making its way to Samsung's older devices. For the past two months, a stable version of One UI 7 has been available only on the newer Galaxy S25 series , which launched in February.

The launch of One UI 7 has faced many bumps along the road, and it's certainly not what Samsung hoped for; however, there is hope on the horizon for its next update: One UI 8 . Google has been pushing to release Android 16 earlier than usual this year, with the release on track for June, and it seems Samsung has gotten the memo.

Galaxy S25+ with One UI 7.
One UI 8 could launch this summer

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 unfolded on a table

According to SamMobile, which cites its "insiders," the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch with One UI 8 pre-installed right out of the box this summer. This suggests that One UI 8 could roll out for the Galaxy S25 series around the same time and older Galaxy devices shortly afterwards.

I speculate that the Galaxy S25 series will receive the update first in July, coinciding with the launch of the Fold 7 and Flip 7, while older Galaxy devices like the S24 series will receive it later.

This report makes sense, given that past leaks have indicated that One UI 8 is already being tested internally, with a GeekBench 6 benchmark for One UI 8 having leaked not too long ago. This also aligns with what Ice Universe, a well-known tipster on X, proposed in early March: that Samsung's next version of One UI 7 won't be 7.1 but will instead jump directly to One UI 8.