Summary Samsung's One UI 7 update is expected to roll out on older Galaxy S series devices by March 31.

The update features user interface design changes and new additions like the Now Bar.

The Galaxy S25 series launches on February 7 with One UI 7.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 series featuring One UI 7 last week at its Galaxy Unpacked event, and now one question on many user's minds is when Samsung will release One UI 7 on its older phones, like the Galaxy S24 or S23 series. While an exact date isn't known, Samsung has hinted one.

In a recent press release from Samsung Korea, the tech giant revealed that it's One UI 7 update will be available on compatible Galaxy S series devices by the end of the first quarter of 2025, meaning by March 31 (translated via Google Translate). The press release also mentions it will launch on other Galaxy devices "sequentially" afterward. This likely means devices like its foldable phones and tablets.

It's important to note that since this is a Samsung Korea press release, the release timeline may only apply to South Korea. However, Samsung has followed a similar release schedule globally in the past, so it will likely do the same for One UI 7.

What devices are compatible with One UI 7?

Likely the Galaxy S21 series and newer, but Samsung hasn't put out an official list yet

Samsung has yet to publish an official list of devices compatible with One UI 7. However, based on its software update policy, the update will likely be available on the Galaxy S21 series and newer. If you have a foldable phone, the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 and up will likely also get the update (via Sammy Fans).

In my experience with it at Galaxy Unpacked, One UI 7 reminded me a bit of iOS 18, which isn't a bad thing in my book.

One of One UI 7's standout features is the Now Bar, an updating bar on the phone's lock screen that users can use to control music, timers, and more without having to unlock the phone. Overall, it has many user interface design tweaks that make it look more modern and fluid. In my experience with it at Galaxy Unpacked, One UI 7 reminded me a bit of iOS 18, which isn't a bad thing in my book.

The Galaxy S25 series launches with One UI 7 on February 7, so hopefully, the update will come sooner rather than later to older devices. Since the Galaxy S25 series is a minor upgrade compared to the S24 series, there's a good chance many people are waiting for this update to try out the new features rather than getting a new phone.