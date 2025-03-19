Summary Samsung has announced the global rollout of One UI 7 will start April 7, with the rollout in the US starting shortly afterward on April 10.

The Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will receive the update first. The S23 series will receive the update at a later date.

One UI 7 is Samsung's Android 15 update, which brings UI improvements and enhancements to AI features, like deeper Google Gemini integration.

After months of waiting for news about the exact release date of One UI 7 , Samsung has finally confirmed when users can expect to see the highly anticipated update.

Samsung has announced that the global rollout of One UI 7 will begin on April 7, starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. However, in the US press release, Samsung states that One UI 7 will be available in the US starting on April 10, a few days later.

One UI 7 is Samsung's Android 15-based software update, which users have waited for longer than usual. Samsung started beta testing One UI 7 for the S24 series in December but only recently began it for the S23 series. After months of silence regarding the update, Samsung only confirmed earlier this month that it was coming in April and has now shared the dates. One UI 7 is already available on the Galaxy S25 series , which launched in early February.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.2-inch RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000mAh Expand $800 at Samsung

If you have an S23, you'll have to wait a bit longer

Samsung

If you have a Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, or Z Flip 6 device, you can expect to see One UI 7 available for download in the US starting April 10. However, if you own an S23 series or older model, you will need to wait a bit longer. Samsung has not provided an exact date, stating only that it will be "gradually rolling out to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets." So it's unclear if this means a difference of a few days or weeks.

The older Samsung devices confirmed to support the stable One UI 7 update include the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, S24 FE, Fold 5, and Flip 5, as well as the Tab S10 and Tab S9 series. According to leaks, the S22 series, Fold 4, Flip 4, and other mid-range devices from Samsung could receive the update sometime in May.

One UI 7 introduces a host of user interface improvements, such as a redesigned notification center and a new Now Bar . AI enhancements are at the forefront of One UI 7, which boasts "deeper" Google Gemini integration, allowing users to control their devices in a more conversational manner with support for multi-app actions. Additionally, a new Audio Eraser feature is included with the update.

Your browser does not support the video tag.