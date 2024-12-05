Key Takeaways The One UI 7 beta is available now in select countries on the Galaxy S24 series.

The update includes UI changes, a revamped camera app, and new security features.

You can sign up for and access the beta through Samsung Members app.

Samsung's much anticipated One UI 7 operating system update is finally available in beta ahead of its full launch early next year. The update features a complete visual overhaul, a redesigned camera app, and brand-new security features.

The One UI 7 beta is currently available on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Other Samsung devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Galaxy S23 should be added to the beta soon. The beta is available to users in the U.S., UK, Germany, India, Korea, and Poland. It's expected other countries will be added soon.

"One UI 7 marks a significant leap forward by integrating leading AI agents and multimodal capabilities into every touch point of the interface, creating an AI platform where every interaction feels natural and intuitive," Samsung said in a press release.

How to access the One UI 7 beta

To sign up and join the One UI 7 beta, open the Samsung Members app on your device and check your inbox in the top-right-hand corner of the app. You should see a notice about registering for the One UI 7 Beta program. Tap that notice and click the "Join now" button on the picture at the top of the page. Then, head over to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install and select the One UI 7 Beta.

One UI 7 is defined by its new UI visual overhaul, redesigned camera app, and security improvements. Regarding its UI, Samsung says "One UI 7 reduces visual clutter and fosters an inviting experience designed to resonate with users on a personal level and enable intuitive mobile experiences across AI features." It looks like Samsung was inspired by iOS 18 for One UI 7's overall look and feel. The camera app has been redesigned, too, with new buttons and controls to make it easier to use and land that perfect shot.

One UI 7 is Samsung's Android 15 update, and its launch is expected to coincide with the release of the Galaxy S25 series next year.

Security is at the forefront of this update, with Samsung's Knox security system getting a new dashboard that users can use to check the security status of their phones and other Samsung smart devices like tablets, TVs, and appliances. The dashboard lets users quickly act on any threats the Knox security system flags. There's also a new optional theft protection tool called Identity Check. If the device suspects its pin has been compromised, it will require biometric authentication to change the phone's security settings on top of a one-hour security delay. Identity Check sounds very similar to Apple's Stolen Device Protection.

