Summary Samsung's One UI 7 update has possibly been delayed until April for older Galaxy phones, lining up with the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

One UI 7's delayed launch could impact its first major update, One UI 7.1, which was rumored to launch alongside its new foldable devices.

The Galaxy S25 series launched with a stable build of One UI 7 on February 7.

If you have an older Samsung Galaxy S series phone and are eagerly awaiting the One UI 7 software update, that wait might have just gotten even longer.

According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung may delay its One UI 7 update for older Galaxy phones until the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge . The highly anticipated slim smartphone, which had a surprise reveal at Galaxy Unpacked in January, is rumored to be released in April.

This means the Galaxy S24 series and other Samsung phones and tablets might not receive One UI 7 until April. Based on past comments from Samsung South Korea, it was previously believed that the update would start rolling out in March. The update first became available on the Galaxy S25 series , which launched on February 7.

One UI 7 is expected to be available on the Galaxy S21 series and newer

One UI 7 was first released in beta for the Galaxy S24 series in December, and Samsung has been moving slowly toward a stable release. Reportedly, the delayed release of One UI 7 has also impacted and delayed its first significant update, One UI 7.1. This means the foldable phones Samsung is rumored to be releasing later this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, may launch with One UI 7.0.1 instead (via SamMobile).

The Galaxy S25 series launched on February 7 with One UI 7 pre-installed, meaning the only way to use a stable version of the OS for the foreseeable future is with Samsung's latest handsets. The South Korean tech giant recently hinted at One UI 7's delayed release being attributed to its major UI redesign and Galaxy AI features.

Based on Samsung's software update policy, One UI 7 is expected to be available on the Galaxy S21 series and newer. For its foldable phones, it's expected to be available on the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and newer. If you want to get an idea of what One UI 7 is all about, check out Patrick O'Rourke's Pocket-lint review of the Galaxy S25 Ultra .