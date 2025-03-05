Summary Samsung has confirmed One UI 7 will release in April, but didn't provide a specific date.

Beta testing for One UI 7 is expanding to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Beta testing for One UI 7 began in December for the S24 series.

Leaks point to a potential launch date of April 18 for One UI 7, two days after the Galaxy S25 Edge could be revealed on April 16.

Samsung has been quiet about the official launch date of One UI 7 for older Galaxy S series devices, with rampant rumors and speculation surrounding its delayed rollout. Now, after two months of silence, the tech giant has finally made an announcement.

Samsung has officially confirmed that One UI 7 "will be available starting in April." However, the South Korean company didn't provide an explanation for the delay or specify an exact day in April for its release. Back in January, Samsung South Korea indicated that One UI 7 would begin rolling out before the end of the first quarter of 2025 (before March 31).

With this official statement, it appears the leaks were correct about Samsung delaying the release of One UI 7 until April, possibly to coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Galaxy S25 series was launched in early February, and it already came with a stable version of One UI 7 installed.

Samsung is expanding the One UI 7 beta

You can now test One UI 7 on Samsung's latest foldable phones

In December, Samsung began beta testing One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 series. It is now expanding its beta program to its latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, in the US, UK, Korea, and India starting this week. Samsung says the beta will expand to more devices later this month, such as the S23 series and Galaxy Tab S10 series.

"Integrating leading AI agents with multimodal capabilities into every touch point of the interface, One UI 7 marks a significant leap forward in creating a new kind of mobile experience where every interaction feels more intuitive than ever before," Samsung said in a press release touting the update.

While Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 will be released in April, it did not specify which devices will receive the update. It will likely start rolling out with the Galaxy S24 series and then continue down the list. According to recent leaks, One UI 7 could launch on April 18, two days after the possible reveal of the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16. Having used One UI 7 for the past month on the Galaxy S25+, I'm impressed by how smooth and fluid the experience is. Hopefully, Samsung gets its act together and rolls out this update for users sooner rather than later in April.