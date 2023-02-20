Samsung's 43-inch 4K monitor is now available to order - will ship from 6 March 2023.

Samsung has announced that pre-orders for its 43-inch Mini-LED gaming monitor are now being taken, with a view to ship from 6 March 2023.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 was first unveiled during CES 2023 in January. It uses a Mini LED backlight for high brightness but with deep black levels too, allowing for an extreme contrast ratio.

Samsung couples the backlight technology with its proprietary Quantum Matrix technology, which means the LEDs are densely packed and more controllable. That way they can dim or get brighter in smaller, localised zones and therefore match the on-screen LCD visuals more accurately.

The monitor also comes with Samsung's Game Bar system - an on-screen menu that enables users to better personalise settings without having to leave a game. This allows for the adjustment of frame rate, aspect ratio, HDR performance, and variable refresh rate (VRR). Screen ratio, response time and game picture mode can also each be toggled on-screen.

The Neo G7 has a flat display with a 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. There are stereo speakers built in (20W x 2) and wired connectivity on offer includes one DisplayPort (1.4), and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

There are also two USB 3.0 ports and an Ethernet port, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connections.

As well as work well with an external source, the Odyssey Neo G7 has the Samsung Gaming Hub built into the monitor itself. That means, like with recent Samsung smart TVs, users can play cloud games from services like Xbox's Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Nvidia's GeForce Now without needing a separate PC or console. You just need to add a controller and/or keyboard and mouse, and you can play via an online connection. Services require different minimum broadband speeds depending on the quality, so do check with the provider. They will also need to be subscribed to individually, usually costing a monthly fee.

Pre-orders are available on Samsung's own website in the UK. It'll set you back £899.

We're still awaiting details on a US pre-order page.