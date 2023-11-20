Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor $1000 $1600 Save $600 This monitor promises the beauty of Quantum Dot technology. It offers a brighter screen that delivers brilliant colors, deeper shades, and more intense contrast. It brings vibrant colors to life in new ways. To put it simply, this is the ultimate display for anyone who wants an ultra-wide monitor. $1000 at Amazon

Anyone with a desktop computer knows how important a good monitor is to the overall experience. When it comes to features, there are few displays out there that pack as much in as the Samsung Odyssey G93SC. The checklist is all filled in here: it's ultra-wide, has a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03MS response time, an absolutely nuts 5120 x 1440 pixels resolution, and a hefty 49 inches of display space to work with.

All of those features are great, but what really has our attention today is the price: it's $600 off, which means it's only $1000 right now. While not cheap, gamers and hardcore computer users who want a monitor to handle everything they throw at it will love everything about the Samsung Odyssey G9.

Why you should look at the Samsung Odyssey G93SC

We don't lightly hand out perfect 5-star scores, but we gave the Samsung Odyssey G9 that perfect rating in our review. We loved everything from the incredible OLED image quality, 240Hz refresh rate, immersive curved display, strong HDR performance, and even how easy it is to assemble the behemoth monitor.

"There's nothing else like it, and for those that have the cash, space, and PC powerful enough to max out its full potential, there's no denying the incredible, immersive experience it offers," reads our review. "For now, and for the foreseeable future, the OLED G9 will remain one the most covetable gaming monitors around. And with very good reason."

The only real drawback of this monitor is the $1600 price tag, but with Amazon offering it for $1000 for Black Friday, that negative becomes much less of an issue. It's not cheap, but compared to the total price, it's a lot easier to stomach. Between the multitasking you can do with a monitor this wide and the overall graphical performance, it really does seem to be worth every penny.

