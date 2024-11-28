Black Friday is the best time to find great deals and get your hands on tablets, phones, and other devices that are usually outside your budget for the rest of the year. It's worth taking advantage of the unmissable discounts because you can get hundreds of dollars off a single item and put the money you save to good use elsewhere.

Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 is a feature-packed gaming monitor that usually costs around $1,300 because of its performance and all-around capabilities. Now is the time to grab it because it's going for 43% off at just $740 from Samsung and Amazon as part of a Black Friday deal.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch Curved Monitor $740 $1300 Save $560 This curved 4K monitor is a great performer, built with Samsung's typical attention to detail and future-thinking design. A quantum mini-LED screen with 1000R curvature makes for a deeply immersive experience, and it's also the first 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate to hit the market. $740 at Amazon $740 at Samsung

Samsung's do-all monitor

Perfect for work or play

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G8 offers the perfect balance of design and performance, making it an all-rounder capable of multiple roles. Its gaming credentials are undisputed, and its versatile 32-inch size is ideal for console or PC players. Apart from gaming, it can double as a productivity monitor for work and is perfect for watching movies or streaming your favorite shows.

It's all about performance

Speed and clarity for demanding players

Samsung/Pocket-lint

This monitor features a large 32-inch, mini-LED VA display with an incredible 1,196 local dimming zones and 2,000 nits of peak brightness to ensure fantastic clarity and contrast. The 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time make it the perfect choice for competitive players looking for speed. There's no need to worry about screen tearing or lag because Nvidia GSync and AMD FreeSync are standard features.

A premium design resembling a work of art

It turns heads with its stylish looks

Samsung/Pocket-lint

The Odyssey G8's standout design feature is the 1000R curved display. Its tight circumference matches the human eye's arc and offers unparalleled immersion by surrounding the player with jaw-dropping graphics. Most users will love the futuristic two-tone design, which gives it a unique vibe. Thin matte black bezels surround the anti-reflective display and include subtle RGB lighting on the bottom to spice things up. The back has a stunning white finish, broken up by an RGB lighting circle where it meets the matching stand.

Connectivity is decent with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4. It also has one upstream and two downstream USB-A ports and 3.5 mm audio to connect speakers or headphones. The lack of USB-C could be an issue if you're paying the full price, but it's forgivable given this sweet Black Friday deal.