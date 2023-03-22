Samsung is hosting its annual deals period in the US - Discover Samsung - which runs through to Sunday 26 March 2023 and there are some killer deals on right now.

For starters, you can get one the most extravagant gaming monitors around with a staggering $1,000 off. The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-incher is curved, can swivel around on its stand to be viewed in landscape or portrait modes, and has a 4K 165Hz Quantum Mini-LED display. You can even play cloud games on it without the need for a PC or console.

The screen has a 1000R curvature to help immerse you in the action, while its 4K (3840 x 2160) HDR10+ panel comes with a 14-bit backlight unit that features more individual LEDs than a conventional display. That allows for greater control over locally dimmed zones, ensuring black levels are truly black, while the brightest points of a picture are blazingly so.

The monitor is driven by an AI-powered processor that analyses images in real-time for pixel-by-pixel precision and detail control. There's a full sound system on board too, which combines four speakers - one in each corner - with two central woofers for a 60W 2.2.2 channel experience. AI Sound Booster tech is on board too, as well as Dolby Atmos support for good measure.

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is supported, along with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to make sure you get the smoothest gameplay possible from your GPU.

And, if you don't fancy plugging in or starting up your PC, you can always head to the Samsung Gaming Hub to play Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now games over the cloud.

We caught up with the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor at the tail end of last year - it truly is something to behold.