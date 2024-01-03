Key Takeaways Samsung Odyssey introduces three new gaming monitors: G80SD, G60SD, and G95SD, with impressive specs and features.

The flagship model, the OLED G9, is a massive 49-inch curved monitor with a 5120x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and Multi Control feature.

The lineup also includes the G6, a 27-inch flat display with a 360Hz refresh rate, and the G8, a 32-inch 4K monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. All models have OLED Glare-Free technology and multiple connectivity options.

When it comes to buying a new gaming monitor there is no shortage of options across a whole gamut of price ranges, brands, and feature sets. But when it comes to picking up the most impressive of those gaming monitors you really do need to look no further than those with the Samsung Odyssey branding. And now there are three more of them for you to choose from when doing your monitor shopping.

With CES 2024 just around the corner, we're starting to hear murmurings of what is going to come out of the big event, and Samsung has gotten out ahead of everything by sharing details of the not-so-snappily named Odyssey G80SD, Odyssey G60SD, and Odyssey G95SD. Those model numbers don't really tell you all that much, but don't worry — we have all the details you're likely to need.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch curved monitor

There really is no place to start other than the OLED G9, a 49-inch curved monster of a monitor that promises a whole lot and is built upon the existing Samsung Odyssey G9. The specs start with a 5120×1440 resolution across those 49 inches in a 32:9 configuration. The display features something called Multi Control, something that Samsung says is "a new feature that provides seamless device connectivity for an easier, improved multi-device experience." It goes on to say that "Multi Control allows users to seamlessly transfer images and/or text between their compatible Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices — including their Galaxy Book, tablet or phone — for a smoother, more efficient work process using their mouse and keyboard." If that sounds like a feature most people will never use, that's because it is. More importantly, the monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GTG response time.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 27-inch QHD monitor

At the opposite end of the lineup, we have the G6, a smaller 27-inch flat display with a 2560x1440 resolution and a standard 16:9 resolution. It doesn't support Samsung's Multi Control trickery, but that might not be an issue for most. What it does have is a 360Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GTG response time, perfect for those who are really serious about their games.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 32-inch 4K monitor

Smack bang in the middle of everything we have the G8, a larger 32-inch offering that also boasts a 4K resolution. This monitor also has a 16:9 resolution but like the G9, it's limited to just a 240Hz refresh rate. Again, just like the G9, this monitor boasts a 0.03ms GTG response time.

In terms of connectivity, all of the new monitors come with two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub, and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. VESA mounting is supported, as you'd expect. All three models also sport OLED Glare-Free technology "that minimizes light reflections, enabling an enhanced viewing experience without extra equipment, so users can play games with consistent brightness and color in nearly any lighting environment." We'll need to see that in action to be sure of those claims, though.

In terms of pricing and availability, no information is available yet but we can expect that once CES kicks off properly this weekend.