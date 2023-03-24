Samsung Samsung QN90B $1599.99 $2599.99 Save $1000 Samsung's 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV is one of the best 4K HDR sets around. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos surround sound, with a super slim design that looks great on its stand or when mounted on a wall. This is a premium quality set at an amazing price. $1599.99 at Samsung

We're in the last throes of the Discover Samsung sales and there's one deal that we have to let you know about before it ends. You can get a massive $1,000 off one Samsung's best TVs - the 65-inch QN90B.

Usually priced at $2,599.99, the 4K HDR Neo QLED set is now just $1,599.99 - that's a huge 39% off the retail price. And, if you want to step up to an 85-inch model, your saving can be as much as $2,300 - slashing it down to almost half the price.

Why consider the Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV

When it comes to LED TVs there are few better than Samsung's Neo QLED series - and that includes the QN90B.

Thanks to a Quantum Mini LED backlight, it is capable of extreme brightness in the areas that need it but without sacrificing black levels for darker zones in an image. The thousands of tiny LEDs can be dimmed locally and precisely, which also results in realistic, involving colour performance.

The Samsung QN90B also uses a Neo Quantum Processor 4K chip that adopts AI to study video scene-by-scene and in real-time to ensure it has the best detail and quality. There is a 4.2.2-channel speaker system built into the TV too, to match the pictures with Dolby Atmos-certified, room-filling sound.

The set is 4K HDR, supporting Samsung's own HDR10+ Adaptive technology, while gamers will also make the most of its 120Hz screen refresh rate and compatibility with FreeSync Premium Pro to give the very best response times when playing. The Samsung Gaming Hub can also be found on this TV, which gives access to games and game services, including the cloud platforms, Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now and Amazon Luna. That means you don't even need a games console to enjoy the latest games from the comfort of your couch.

You will need to be quick to get the deal though as Discover Samsung finishes on Sunday 26 March 2023.