Key Takeaways Google Messages replaced Samsung Messages due to RCS technology benefits.

Samsung Messages is still preinstalled in most territories, but its popularity is waning.

Samsung users may prefer Google Messages for cross-brand connectivity and the latest features.

Samsung recently removed Samsung Messages as a preinstalled app, with the new Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 being the first Galaxy phones to ship without it. But why did they remove it? And is it even still a viable Galaxy phone app?

Today, I'm going to walk you through Samsung Messages' demise and what even caused it in the first place. I'll also point ahead to its future to see if it can make a comeback or disappear like many once-great obsolete apps.

Related Galaxy phones will no longer come with Samsung Messages preinstalled Google Messages will now be the only preloaded option in the U.S.

What is Samsung Messages?

Most Galaxy buyers used it at some point

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Samsung Messages was once the default messaging app on all Galaxy phones. It was baked into the One UI interface to provide a smooth and intuitive messaging platform for sending SMS and MMS messages before the introduction of Google Messages. Both messaging apps work well and have similar features, although some users prefer the clutter-free design and simplicity of Samsung Messages over its more advanced competitor.

When did Google Messages replace Samsung Messages on Galaxy phones?

A gradual takeover spanning years

The answer isn't so simple. The first signs of change occurred in 2021 when Google Messages became a native app for the Samsung Galaxy S21, although Samsung Messages was still the default option. Things changed in 2022 when Google Messages became the default app on Galaxy S22, replacing Samsung Messages for the first time. It marked a shift for the company, but it wasn't a big deal for users who could easily switch to their old messaging platform, which was still installed as a One UI app.

Things changed in 2022 when Google Messages became the default app on Galaxy S22, replacing Samsung Messages for the first time.

All subsequent Samsung Galaxy phones, including the S23, S24, and various flip and fold models, followed suit with Google Messages as the default app and Samsung Messages as the alternative option built into the phone. Fast-forward to 2024, and Google Messenger is the official messaging app on the latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 phones, while Samsung Messages is now an optional download from the Samsung store. However, this change is only in the US, and Galaxy phones in other territories still ship with Samsung Messages preinstalled.

Related These 7 One UI 6 features changed how I use my Samsung Galaxy phone One UI 6 adds modern AI tools and other game-changing features to improve your Galaxy phone's usability and performance.

Why did Google Messages become the default app on Samsung Galaxy phones?

You can't hold back new technology from the masses

Google messages are taking center stage because of the implementation of its RCS technology. For those who don't know, the RCS (Rich Communications Services) protocol allows users to send videos, GIFs, images, and other multimedia messages over the internet, like WhatsApp and Signal, instead of through the carrier network. It makes it easier to send and receive files and offers other benefits like end-to-end encryption, typing indicators, group chats, and read receipts to improve the overall messaging experience.

RCS rollout from carriers was sluggish, and Google took charge by implementing it on all Android phones via Google Messages.

For RCS to work, both the sending and receiving phones and the carriers must support the protocol. Despite being an open-standard technology, the RCS rollout from carriers was sluggish, and Google took charge by implementing it on all Android phones via Google Messages. The benefits are obvious, and having a single messaging service as the standard across all Android phones means people can communicate efficiently while maintaining the highest levels of performance and security.

Related How to rid your Samsung Galaxy's share sheet of unwanted contact suggestions If you don't want suggested people popping up whenever you're sharing stuff from your Samsung Galaxy, here's how to disable the feature outright.

Samsung also implemented RCS into its messaging platform but had varying results because of inconsistent carrier support. Samsung Messages is also disadvantaged because it's native to Galaxy phones and doesn't offer cross-platform RCS support with Google Pixel, OnePlus, or other Android brands.

Google wants to offer efficient cross-platform communication across all Android devices, so the company has pushed OEMs and carriers to support Google Messenger as the solution. The tactic has paid off, with all new Android phones capable of RCS chats via Google Messenger. Apple will also implement RCS on iPhones via the iOS 18 update this year to open the door for true cross-device chats in the future.

The future for Samsung Messages

Will it make a comeback or face the scrap heap?

Samsung seems to have admitted defeat by taking the backseat and allowing Google Messenger to become the driving, default app on its devices -- though, there was probably no alternative. The company could either deny its users the latest messaging features and undermine their Galaxy experience or give them the best chat option from Google that works across brands and carriers.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung Messages is still a pre-installed app in many territories, and it's only in the US where it's no longer bundled as a standard app on the latest Galaxy devices. Its vast proliferation among Samsung devices means it should still be supported for the foreseeable future. Still, there's no doubt that its popularity is waning among tech-savvy people who want the latest features.

Samsung Messages is still preinstalled on Galaxy phones in territories outside the US.

Future buyers will probably stick with the default Google Messages rather than download Samsung Messages unless they want specific features. You can't blame Samsung for throwing in the towel because resisting Google's ecosystem is futile, and it's not worth fighting a losing battle.

Samsung Messages may be on its way out, but it will have a lengthy farewell tour on existing Galaxy phones worldwide before its demise.

Related RCS support finally rolling out to beta users in iOS 18 The latest beta allows iPhone users to send and receive RCS messages from Android phones.

Is it still worth using Samsung Messages on Galaxy phones?

There are pros and cons for every user

It depends on you. Samsung Messages is still a decent messaging platform used by countless people worldwide -- it's stable and user-friendly, and people using WhatsApp and other third-party apps for RCS chats might not mind its lack of cutting-edge features because they're happy with the alternatives.

On the other hand, RCS is the future. It's already proved itself on most devices, and its inclusion in the new iPhones is a game-changer for the industry. It makes sense for Android owners to upgrade to Google Messages if they haven't done so already to get true cross-platform connectivity with the latest features and best security.