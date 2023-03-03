Samsung's Galaxy A54 isn't here yet but the company has already leaked its own Smart View Wallet Case.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is expected to debut this month alongside the budget Galaxy A34, and while Samsung hasn't yet confirmed the phone's existence the cat is now out of the bag. Samsung already leaked its own case.

The case that Samsung leaked is the Smart View Wallet Case and it's built specifically for the Galaxy A54, so there's no getting around it - Samsung has leaked its own phone.

SamMobile reports that the case isn't quite available to be bought just yet, but photos of it are already available and can be found on the company's web servers. One of those images shows the case in a box that proudly proclaims that it's the Smart View Wallet Cae for the Galaxy A54 5G.

The case itself is only listed in one colour, which is black. But there are photos showing multiple colours already available which include black, purple, and yellow. Or lavender and lime green, if you prefer.

The Smart View Wallet Case is a pretty nifty bit of kit and it's probably a great case if you're at all interested in keeping your new phone's display safe. There's also a space for you to keep a card of some sort, should that be your thing. We'd probably not use that but to each their own.

What makes the case so smart? The cutout that you see in the top-right corner allows the phone to display information without lighting up the entire display and you can of course see it while your case's cover is closed.

Samsung might not have announced the Galaxy A54, but we sure do think we know a lot about it already. That includes a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset, and 8GB of RAM. 256GB of storage and a 50-megapixel main camera round out the most interesting specifications for a phone that will surely live in the shadow of the more exciting Galaxy S23 lineup.