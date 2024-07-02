Key Takeaways Samsung's Flex Connect powers down smart devices during high grid demand, including devices such as smart TVs and lights.

Users can choose how devices behave during high demand, including AI Energy Mode, power-downs, and thermostat control.

Users receive Samsung Rewards for enrolling devices and participating in demand response events, redeemable for Samsung products.

Samsung has launched a demand response program called Flex Connect that can power down your smart devices when the electricity grid is under high demand. Connected SmartThings appliances such as thermostats, smart plugs, HVAC, smart TVs, lights, and appliances can all be enrolled in the program.

When the grid is under heavy load, a message is sent out from the power companies, which triggers Flex Connect. The feature can then put your devices into energy-saving mode, power them off, or even change the temperature of your AC. Currently, the program is only available in California and New York.

How does Samsung SmartThings Flex Connect work?

Enroll your devices and choose how you want them to behave

Samsung

First off, you'll need to enroll your supported devices into the Flex Connect program. Once it's up and running, there are three things ways that Flex Connect can reduce energy usage during high demand.

The first is by switching to AI Energy Mode. This is a power-saving mode that can use AI smarts to reduce energy usage. For example, your smart washing machine can weigh your load to ensure it doesn't use more energy than it needs to. Your dryer can monitor temperature and humidity and adjust the drying cycle accordingly, and your smart fridge can automatically adjust the internal temperature.

Secondly, Flex Connect can power down smart appliances in order to reduce energy usage. For example, your smart lights, smart plugs, and other appliances may be powered off until the demand on the grid reduces.

Finally, you have the option to let Flex Connect control your smart thermostat. If demand is too high, Flex Connect can increase the temperature on your AC, for example. This can save a significant amount of energy.

Users can decide which of their smart devices are part of Flex Connect and can change their preferences at any time, which should cast aside any fears of having your AC turned off remotely in the middle of a heat wave. Even if you don't own any compatible devices, you can choose to receive an alert when a demand response signal is received from the grid, allowing you to manually power down devices to reduce your energy usage.

What's the benefit of SmartThings Flex Connect for users?

There's more than just the warm fuzzy glow of helping your fellow humans

The obvious benefits of signing up to Flex Connect are that you can reduce your energy bills and help to keep the power on across your state if demand on the grid gets too high. However, there are also some additional incentives.

When you enroll your devices in the program, you'll receive Samsung Rewards deposited to your account. In addition, if you actively participate in any demand response events, you'll also receive additional Samsung Rewards. These can be redeemed when purchasing Samsung products; you can use the points to pay for products in full or to cover part of the payment if you don't have enough points to cover the full amount.

What devices will work with SmartThings Flex Connect?

Support for Samsung products but a wide range of third-party devices, too

SmartThings Energy offers support for Samsung appliances, smart TVs, and other Samsung products. However, it also offers support for a wide range of devices from other manufacturers, too. The company says that SmartThings is compatible with most smart plugs, thermostats, and lights, with many popular brands being supported.

For example, SmartThings supports thermostats from companies such as Nest, Honeywell, and Ecobee, smart plugs from companies such as Aeotec, Belkin, TP-Link, and Ikea, and lights from companies such as Philips Hue, Sengled, Tapo, and Nanoleaf. In theory, you should be able to enroll all of these devices into SmartThings Flex Connect.