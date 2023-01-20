Samsung has announced a new Galaxy Watch software update that adds new smart home controls and SmartThings improvements, including the ability to view Ring camera livestreams right on the wrist.

The new Samsung software update builds on the existing smart home tools available to Galaxy Watch wearers, including the ability to control devices like televisions, lights, and speakers. But this new update goes a step further, adding support for Ring livestreams as well as other features related to those products.

Samsung's press release notes that Ring doorbell owners will soon be able to watch video livestreams from their cameras right from their wrists for the first time, but that's just the start. The press release also adds that there is also support for two-way communication, meaning you can talk to that delivery driver that's about to throw your parcel over your fence.

Samsung is also quick to note that Ring cameras aren't the only ones getting in on the action here. Nest cameras are also compatible in terms of livestreams, so owners of those cameras can enjoy video from anywhere all without ever pulling their phone out of their pocket.

"Galaxy Watch users don’t even need to open the app – they can simply swipe right from the Watch face to easily reach SmartThings," Samsung points out.

The only catch right now is that Samsung hasn't yet confirmed exactly when this new software update will arrive but we'll be keeping our ears to the ground for more information as it becomes available. In terms of compatibility, owners of the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic should all be able to download and install the update once it becomes available.

We can only hope that this new software update doesn't have the same issues we saw previously - some people reported that updating their Galaxy Watch caused it to stop working.