If you've been wondering why your Samsung phone's battery has been absolutely dire of late, you are far from the only one. Thankfully, Samsung says that it knows what's wrong, and even better, there's already a fix available for it.

The issue seems to be affecting people across a range of devices including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as other variants. And it only seems to have kicked in after installing the One UI 5.1 update, which should perhaps have tipped some off as to what's going on. According to Samsung, its keyboard was the problem all along.

Samsung's batteries were all tapped out

According to a post on the Samsung Korea community forum spotted by SamMobile, the problem was caused by the Samsung Keyboard app using too many resources. The phones' batteries are being drained “due to some additional qualifying process (related to stickers and emojis),” the company said.

Thankfully that battery drain has already been fixed and you can get your hands on the Samsung Keyboard v5.6.10.31 update which Samsung reckons fixes things right up. You might already have that version installed in which case you're good to go and can move on. If not, and especially if you're dealing with poor battery life, we'd suggest downloading that update sooner rather than later.

The update can be found in the Galaxy Store. But it was released on 2 March 2023 which means you might well have it applied already - the Galaxy Store automatically enables automatic updates, perhaps for this very reason.

Of course, anyone who has this updated Galaxy Keyboard installed and continues to have issues should absolutely reach out to Samsung for assistance. But hopefully this issue will be fixed for good thanks to this release.

It isn't unusual for software updates to introduce new bugs of course, and the main thing is that Samsung has seemingly identified what was wrong and fixed it.