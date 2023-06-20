When my father's old Samsung phone cracked, I needed a quick replacement. Thankfully, Samsung just dropped a great deal on one of its budget-friendly phones, the Samsung A54 5G. For T-Mobile users, you can get this great device for only $320, saving you $90 on this great device.

Samsung A54G $319 $409 Save $90 Save 23% on the Samsung A54G phone at Amazon. $319 at Amazon

The A54 comes in a bunch of different colors, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White. Use the speedy Octa-core Mali-G68 MC4 processor to play your favorite mobile games. Or, if you prefer to snap photos on the go, the rear 50MP and front 32MP camera to capture images of friends, family and gorgeous landscapes. Plus, you can score it all on the 128GB of storage the device offers.

The coolest feature by far about this device is that it doubles as a dual-SIM device, so if you're traveling outside the States, you can invest in an international SIM card of your choice to be able to make calls and send text messages. For worldwide travelers, the A54G is a great option to take on the go.

The only catch? Only users for T-Mobile, Mint, and Metro carrier plans can use this phone. At $315.99 (for the lime version - other colours are available for around $10 more), it's one of the best deals we’ve seen on this device to date. It's such a great deal that I just bought it to replace my father's old device.

For those who are not a part of the T-Mobile family, the unlocked version still comes discounted, and you can pick it up for $400, saving you $50. You can even pair it with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 that are also discounted by 40% down to $90.