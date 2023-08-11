The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is officially here. People who pre-ordered are getting the phones in their hands, and the rest of us are thinking about the future. We have to assume that the future consists of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to further build on the folding legacy Samsung has created for itself.

Shockingly, despite how recently the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 came out, there are already a few rumours about the next model. And outside of the rumours, we have some upgrades we'd like to see to the next big foldable from Samsung.

We're far from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 release, but we expect it to come out in August 2024, following the same release cadence as the previous models. Summer is a fine release schedule for the foldable phones, so we're okay with Samsung sticking with that.

What we're hoping to see changed is the price. Now that Samsung has six generations to iterate on folding displays, we'd love to see the phones become more affordable. A $1,800 starting price is still possible, but we'd love to see it launch closer to $1,500 to get a little closer to traditional phones. We wouldn't expect to see them come down as low as a top-of-the-line traditional flagship like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which starts at $1,200, but being within a few hundred would make the foldable more attainable.

Design

Rumours about the design have been sparse so far, but the one thing we've seen mentioned is a change to the aspect ratio of the screens, which would change the overall look and shape of the phone. Unfortunately, we haven't heard much about how the ratio will change, but we have to assume Samsung will make it shorter and wider to align with the design used by the Pixel Fold. We'd definitely prefer this, as the current long and this design is quite different from traditional smartphones, which is the functionality the main screen is meant to offer.

Of course, we'd also like to see a further reduction in the crease in the middle of the folding screen. Each iteration of Samsung's foldable phones has slightly reduced how intrusive the crease is, and the Fold 5 made it even smaller. Perhaps with another year of development, Samsung could eliminate the crease completely, but time will tell.

Displays

The same things we said about the design apply to the screens. We want an aspect ratio change to make the external screen a little wider and shorter. Otherwise, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 screens are excellent, so there's not much we'd change going into the next one. The 2,176 x 1,812 resolution of the external display is relatively high, so it would probably be unrealistic to expect it to go up for the next model.

The size of the displays will probably remain the same or similar, as it would be impractical to offer much larger ones. Samsung has talked about making foldable tablets and laptops, so the company does have larger folding screens on its radar, but to be a phone, it needs to keep a certain level of portability.

We wouldn't mind seeing the refresh rate bumped to 144Hz from the 120Hz currently offered, but that's also unlikely.

Hardware and specs

The specs of the Z Fold 6 could improve over the Z Fold 5, at least in select places. The phone has a great processor in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. We'd expect whatever the latest flagship chip is at the time to be in the Z Fold 6, whether that be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or maybe even a Snapdragon 9. The same is true of the RAM, which is already 12GB in the current models. We haven't seen many phones pushing 16GB of RAM yet, so we wouldn't expect to see more than 12GB of RAM.

Charging speeds could be better. The 25W wired charging is far from industry-leading. Since the phone has a giant 4400mAh battery, 50W or better charging would significantly improve the Galaxy Z Fold 6. There haven't been any rumours suggesting that could happen, but we'd certainly like to see it.

With rumours that Apple could offer as much as 2TB of space in the iPhone 15 Ultra, Samsung should follow along and offer that much space in the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Considering this device is meant to serve as both a phone and tablet, it makes sense to double the storage and let people go crazy with their phones.

Cameras

Sadly, the first big leak suggests that the cameras will remain the same between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. The 50MP main, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide sensors are fine, but it would be nice to see Samsung borrow the lenses from the Galaxy S23 Ultra, especially the 10X telephoto shooter. While it doesn't seem like that'll be the case, it's early enough that Samsung could change its plans.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumours: The story so far

We're still very early in the rumour cycle for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, so not much has leaked yet. At this point, we're working more around what we'd like to see improved over the current model, but we'll update this piece as more rumours come out regarding the latest foldable from Samsung.

June 20, 2023: Leaker says Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a different aspect ratio, the same cameras

Noted leaker Revegnus claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a different aspect ratio than the Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 5. They didn't get into specifics, so we're left to speculate whether they'll make it closer to the ratio of the Google Pixel Fold or something else entirely. In the same post, the leaker said the Fold 6 will have the same cameras as the Fold 5, which is disappointing.

July 28, 2023: TM Roh said that we'd have to wait a little longer for dust proofing

The biggest durability issue with Samsung's foldable is the lack of dust resistance. TM Roh, Samsung's Mobile leader, is aware, and the company is working on it. "We are well aware of consumer demand for dust proofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dust proofing is difficult," he said to Korean site BizWatch. He specifically said "wait a little longer," which could mean it's ready in time for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.