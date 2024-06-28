Key Takeaways The Z Fold 6 should come in gray, pink, and navy blue, with a sleeker, squared-off design.

The Z Flip 6 should be available in blue, silver, green, and yellow, but have few noticeable differences versus the Flip 5.

Expect to see both phones at Samsung's July 10 Unpacked event.

Two new render leaks may have fully unveiled the look and color options for Samsung's next foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. The images come courtesy of well-known leaker Evan Blass, as well as German-language site WinFuture. The Z Fold 6 appears to be coming in three shades -- gray, pink, and navy blue -- with a squared-off design, consistent with other recent leaks. Renders also depict a thinner hinge and bezels, and black rings around the rear camera lenses.

The Z Flip 6 looks set to ship in four colors: blue, silver, green, and yellow. While its design should be largely similar to the Z Flip 5, Samsung may be using brushed metal -- or something like it -- and the rings around its rear cameras are color-matched to the rest of the device. The latter is a rare aesthetic in the smartphone industry.

Samsung is expected to unveil both of the phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, scheduled for July 10. It should start at 3PM CEST, which translates to 9AM Eastern time and 6AM Pacific. Beyond the new Fold and Flip models we're likely to see the Galaxy Watch 7, including a rugged Ultra model meant to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra. We may also see a Galaxy Tab S10, but there's more anticipation for the Galaxy Ring, a health-tracking wearable that Samsung has only teased so far. The July 10 showcase should be our first in-depth look at its features.

What are the specs of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6?

Both phones should be equipped with Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Little else is known about the Z Fold 6, but the Z Flip 6 may upgrade its main camera from 12 to 50 megapixels, bringing it in line with other high-end smartphones. Its battery capacity may rise from 3,700mAh to 4,000mAh, though it's uncertain if that will make a meaningful difference in longevity, since that might be necessary to handle increased performance.

In terms of market attention, Samsung may be in for a tough fight this fall. Google is set to show off the Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Fold 2 at an August 13 event. That should be followed by Apple's usual September iPhone launch -- while the company has yet to even tease the possibility of a foldable, iPhones are typically Samsung's main competition.