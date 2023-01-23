Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumours: What's the story so far?

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung typically releases a number of smartphones throughout the year. It kicks off with the Galaxy S range - which is due to see the Galaxy S23 series announced on 1 February - and it usually follows with some Galaxy A devices in the middle of the year, and then the Galaxy Z devices in the second half of the year.

We saw the Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrive towards the end of August 2022, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4. For 2023 though, the next Galaxy Z Fold device is due to be the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Here's everything we have heard so far.

August 2023?

From £1650/$1800?

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 were revealed in August of 2021 2022, respectively. After Samsung discontinued the Galaxy Note series, replacing it with the Galaxy S Ultra, the Galaxy Z line took its August launch spot.

We'd expect this to continue, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 likely to appear alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in August 2023, though for now, there have been no rumours indicating any specifics.

In terms of price, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was a little more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at £1649 in the UK and it will set you back $1799.99 if you are based in the US. It's possible therefore that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will either stick with a similar pricing structure to the Z Fold 4 this year, or it might increase again.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 design

Built-in S Pen?

Larger than Z Fold 4

Waterdrop hinge

So far, rumours are suggesting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be increasing in size compared to its predecessor in order to make room for a built-in S Pen, like the S22 Ultra offers, and like the S23 Ultra is expected to offer. Currently the Galaxy Z Fold 4 just offers the ability to use an S Pen with it rather than have it built into the device.

It's been claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could increase 0.2mm in thickness to 6.5mm compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to accommodate this, whilst also increasing the weight to 275g from 263g.

Elsewhere, it's said Samsung will use a waterdrop-shaped hinge in the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which should allow the device to fold completely flat and have a smaller crease when open. The IPX8 water and dust resistance is claimed to be remaining though.

It's expected that the book-style design will remain for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, though it's currently not clear if there will be more design changes than there were between the Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4.

Whether Samsung will move to an under-display fingerprint sensor for the Z Fold 5 isn't clear at the moment - it was something that was rumoured for the Z Fold 4. We do expect to see the rear camera housing in the top left corner, as well as an under-display camera on the inside display, but this of course could change too.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 display

7.6-inch internal?

6.2-inch internal?

Dynamic AMOLED

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the same size display as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, though the bezels were reduced on the 2022 model, allowing for wider displays within a similar footprint.

There haven't been any rumours surrounding the displays for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as yet, though we don't expect them to be too dissimilar from what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers.

For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has an external display of 6.2-inches, while the internal display opens up to 7.6-inches. Both are Dynamic AMOLED panels and the internal display offers Ultra Thin Glass technology, allowing it to fold.

In terms of resolutions, the main screen has a 2176 x 1812 resolution, resulting in a pixel density of 373ppi, while the external screen has a 2316 x 904 pixel resolution resulting in a pixel density of 401ppi.

The internal display offers an adaptable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz and support for HDR10+, while the external display has an adaptable refresh rate between 48Hz and 120Hz and offers an Always On Display.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 hardware and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2?

At least 12GB RAM

256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage likely

Like the display, there haven't been huge amounts of leaks surrounding the hardware for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as yet. We can make some educated guesses though.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM. There are three storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. We would therefore expect the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to run on the currently unannounced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset with at least 12GB of RAM and the same storage options.

There's a 4400mAh battery on board the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which was optimised for the Z Fold 4 compared to the Z Fold 3. We'd expect a similar capacity for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, or larger.

The Z Fold 4 offers 25W fast charging, which will deliver a full battery from flat in 1 hour and 30 minutes, or around 50 per cent in 30 minutes. There is also 15W wireless charging on board and you'll find reverse wireless charging too. Given the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to offer 45W fast charging, it is possible the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will also deliver an improvement here.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 cameras

Triple rear

UPC camera

Upgraded front camera?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured the same camera load out as the Galaxy S22, suggesting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same camera system as the Galaxy S23.

This is rumoured to be a triple rear camera with 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There have been rumours of Samsung offering a 108-megapixel main sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 though, matching that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Elsewhere, rumours have claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might have an improved under display camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 4-megapixel UPC camera on the internal display, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy S23 series is said to be getting a front camera upgrade to 12-megapixels though, so it's possible the Z Fold 5 will do the same.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumours: What's the story so far?

Here's everything we have heard about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 so far.

16 January 2023: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might fix the crease and the camera at the same time

Reports suggest that Samsung is set to fix the screen crease annoyance for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, while upgrading the main camera to a 108-megapixel snapper.

12 January 2023: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could finally have a space for the S Pen

A report claimed the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 is going to get bigger, making a space for the S Pen to live in.

24 March 2022: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could have much improved under-display camera

A report claimed Samsung is working on improved display tech that would see a better under display camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the possibility of one on iPhone 15.