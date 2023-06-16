Samsung is expected to announce its latest folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, at its next Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

A recently leaked image of the device indicates the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a flat folding finish, narrower bezels surrounding the display than its predecessor, and a more refined triple camera setup in a pill-shaped housing on the rear.

The device is rumoured to come in Light Blue, Beige, and Black colour options, offer an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

Samsung is expected to be announcing its latest folding smartphones during the next Galaxy Unpacked event that is rumoured to take place towards the end of July in Seoul, South Korea. While the company hasn't confirmed the official date for the event as yet, nor what will be revealed at it, we've been getting a pretty good idea from the leaks, and the most recent leak gives us a hint at one of the key details coming to the next Galaxy Z Fold.

MySmartPrice has published an image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in all its glory, but it's not just a render produced by a leaker. Instead, the image that's been published is said to have been given to the site from an "anonymous source" and it looks very much like the kind of marketing press material Samsung could run with for the official launch of the bookstyle folding device.

The image doesn't reveal any specifications - though we've heard rumours about a number of those too - but it does show the Galaxy Z Fold 5 folding flat, which is key and something the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn't do. It also shows the new device in a blue colour option with an accompanying S Pen and flat edges. On the rear, there's a triple camera setup in a pill-shaped housing, which is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Where the image also shows some differentiation for the 2023 folding device is the bezels surrounding the display are seemingly quite a bit narrower than the Z Fold 4, suggesting the screen-to-body ratio on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be more impressive than its predecessor. The charging ports and speaker grilles appear to be in the same place as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 though, and despite initial rumours, there doesn't appear to be a built-in S Pen slot like the Galaxy Note devices used to offer.

Based on the other rumours so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could offer an IP67 water and dust resistance rather than IPX8, which will hopefully mean it's more durable. It's also said it will come in Light Blue, Beige and Black colour options - with the Light Blue presumably shown in the leaked image we've just been talking about - and it's also expected to continue with an under-display camera on the main display. It's thought the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, much like the Galaxy S23 range does, and it is also expected that the device will offer at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of camera offering, leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same rear setup as the Galaxy S23 which consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There has also been some talk of the 108-megapixel sensor from the Galaxy S22 Ultra appearing, but it's said the 200-megapixel sensor from the Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't possible.

Of course, for now, everything is speculation, but this leaked image certainly gives a good idea as to what we can expect the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to look like and we are enjoying that flat folding finish. The specs on the other hand, are still in question