The Discover Samsung sales event is well underway and that means you can snag some great bargains on Samsung gear in the US right now.

That includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as it is available with 29 per cent off until the end of play on Sunday 26 March 2023. That's a huge $700 slashed from the price.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1099.99 $1799.99 Save $700 Samsung's latest foldable smartphone has a 6.2-inch display on the cover and a superb 7.6-inch internal display when unfolded. It also comes with S Pen support, so is great for taking notes with Samsung's own stylus. $1099.99 at Samsung

The foldable phone benefits from its predecessors with a refined design and more powerful processing than ever before. You get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 12GB of RAM - more than enough for productivity tasks and gaming alike.

The offer is on the 256GB model, which is plenty of storage, and each of the colour options available - graygreen, phantom black, beige and burgundy (a Samsung webstore exclusive).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a triple-lens camera system on the rear, made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 10-megapixel telephoto. You get two additional selfie cams, with a 4-megapixel one sitting under the unfolded display and another 10-megapixel camera on the front of the device.

A 4,400mAh battery provides the juice, with 25W wired charging supported. It also supports 15W wireless charging.

The phone is 5G-enabled, of course, and has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display capable of 120Hz refresh rates on the front. The inner display is 7.6-inch when fully open, is also AMOLED and supports 120Hz too. It supports the S Pen stylus but that's an optional extra - you don't get one in the box.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, we said that it "is a welcome update to Samsung's flagship folding phone line, offering refined hardware that opens the door to a better overall experience.

"The reduction of bezels lends to the premium look, with a great finish reinforcing this phone's position as a superior device."

The Discover Samsung sales also include TVs, other phones and monitors. It runs until Sunday 26 March 2023.