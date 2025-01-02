Summary The Galaxy Z Flip FE is a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a less powerful chip and a more stripped-back design.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will likely feature a rotating bezel and new health features.

Both devices are expected to be revealed in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

With the launch of the flagship Galaxy S25 series looming closer, new rumors indicate Samsung is also working on two additional new devices: the Galaxy Z Flip FE and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

Like other "Fan Edition" Samsung devices , the Z Flip FE is expected to be a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a return to the more stripped-back version of Samsung's smartwatch line, following the tech giant ditching the "Classic" label with its Galaxy Watch 7 line in 2024.

Your changes have been saved Galaxy Z Flip 6 $800 $1100 Save $300 As far as folding smartphones go, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best out there. The foldable features a 50-megapixel main shooter, a sizable battery, and most importantly in the context of a foldable, a fun design. $800 at Amazon

Related Another day, another Galaxy S25 Ultra leak A leaked render of what could be the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra shows off the phone's rounded corners and slim bezels.

The Galaxy Z Flip SE is rumored to feature a less powerful chip

There might be other subtle changes to the design, too

Rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip FE have been circulating for several months, but now that the device has appeared in the GSMA's database with the model number "SM-F761B," it's all but confirmed to exist. According to Smartprix, the "B" at the end of the model number indicates this is the global version of the smartphone, which means that, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, the Z Flip FE will release in several regions, likely including the United States. Ross Young, a reliable technology industry analyst and the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), also backed up Smartprix's report in a recent post on X.

Don't expect the Galaxy Z Flip FE and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to be revealed at Samsung's Galaxy S25 series Unpacked later this month

Rumored hardware changes include Samsung's slightly less powerful Exynos 2400 chip compared to the Z Flip 6's Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which would theoretically help lower production costs and keep the Galaxy Z Flip FE's price slightly more reasonable. Other expected changes include lower build quality and a more stripped-back design. Given that the Z Flip 6 starts at $1,100, it's likely Samsung will target a price in the $800 range. Not much is known about the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, but the smartwatch will likely feature a rotating bezel and new health features.

Don't expect the Galaxy Z Flip FE and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to be revealed at Samsung's Galaxy S25 series Unpacked later this month. It's more likely the devices will be revealed at Samsung's August Unpacked keynote where the South Korean company typically shows off its new foldable smartphones.