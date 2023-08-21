The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is officially in the hands of people who pre-ordered it. That means it's already time to start thinking about the Z Flip 6. It might seem a little early, but based on the quality of the newly-released phone, it's hard not to think about what could come next.

And we're not the only ones, as there are already rumours about what may come to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and we expect many more to come out as we get closer to the release of Samsung's next flipping smartphone.

We have a long wait for the next Galaxy Z Flip. Since the last one just came out in August, we expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to release in August 2024, as Samsung tends to keep the same release schedule for its devices.

The $999 starting price seems comfortable for both Samsung and phone shoppers, so we don't expect much change. Samsung made substantial upgrades to the outside screen from Z Flip 4 to Z Flip 5 and didn't increase the price. Based on that, we don't expect any significant price increases for the Z Flip 6, either. Of course, if Samsung makes enough improvements to justify an increase, anything is possible.

Design

Samsung fundamentally changed the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, so we don't expect anything too crazy to come to the Galaxy Flip 6. It would be a little too close to the company adding the larger front screen, so we'll likely see a very iterative next phone with minimal design shifts. Unfortunately, there haven't been any rumours about the next Z Flip's design, so we're purely speculating.

The main design we'd like to see is an overall reduction in the crease down the internal screen. Each year, Samsung has made the line slightly less visible, and we're hopeful that the company will keep that trend going. It would also be nice for Samsung to add dust resistance to the phone, but based on a statement from Samsung's mobile head, it doesn't seem like we'll see a dust resistance rating for a little while.

Displays

We don't expect any significant screen changes. The new large 3.4-inch front display from the Flip 5 will likely remain, as most have received it well. We wouldn't mind seeing Samsung bump up the resolution inside, as the current phone features a 1080 x 2640 resolution, but that doesn't seem likely. The 120Hz will likely stick around, as it would be overkill for Samsung to go to 144Hz with a phone like the Z Flip 6.

Hardware and specs

The current Z Flip 5 has the incredible Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is one of the best mobile chips on the market. We'd expect the company to include the latest flagship chip in the Z Flip 6, which could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The existing phones come with 8GB RAM, which could stick around. Samsung might bump it to 12GB, but since the Flip isn't as focused on multitasking as the Fold, 8GB is probably enough.

We'd love to see Samsung step up its fast-charging game with the next generation of foldable phones. While 25W is fine, companies like OnePlus regularly offer much faster speeds, and it would be nice to see Samsung do the same.

The most significant storage option on the Z Flip 5 is 512GB, and it would be nice to see Samsung roll out a 1TB option for the Z Flip 6. There haven't been any rumours yet, but hopefully, we'll hear something about storage space as the phone inches closer to existence.

Cameras

Perhaps the most exciting early rumour relates to the cameras. According to a leak, early prototype Galaxy Z Flip 6 models have a 50MP primary camera, which is a massive upgrade over the 12MP shooter offered by the current models.

There haven't been leaks about the secondary or selfie lenses yet, but those are fine on the current phone, so we wouldn't expect too much to change.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumours: The story so far

Because we're so close to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, rumours are few and far between for the Z Flip 6. Most of what we've heard is speculation based on what would make sense for Samsung to do and not based on what Samsung is actually doing. However, that doesn't mean there haven't been any reputable leaks because they're out there.

August 17, 2023: 50MP primary camera

According to Galaxy Club, Samsung is testing early Galaxy Z Flip 6 prototypes with 50MP main cameras. That would help align the phones with other flagships, so it makes sense for Samsung to upgrade the cameras.