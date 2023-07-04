Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $895 $1000 Save $105 Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 keeps what works about its clamshell foldable form factor — its adorable, space-saving design and overall versatility — and improves everything else. The display, cameras, and overall resilience of the hinge are better this year, and the new colours are just divine. $895 at Amazon $999 at Samsung

OnLeaks / MediaPeanutBlog Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hasn't been announced yet but rumours point towards it offering some design improvements over its great predecessor, including no gap when folded and a larger and more useful exterior display. We will have to wait and see but leaks are promising for the 5th generation of this device.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 during its next Unpacked event, rumoured to take place towards the end of July. There have been a number of rumours surrounding what we might see on the Galaxy Z Flip 4's successor, giving us a good idea of how the two horizontal-folding pocket phones might compare.

While nothing is currently confirmed, we have put the rumoured specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 up against the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to help you see how the two devices might compare, whether it could be worth upgrading and what changes we might see.

Price and availability

For now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hasn't been announced, so its pricing and availability details are not currently known. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is heavily rumoured to be announced sometime this month, so we'd hope that will mean it will be available to buy before the end of July, but for now nothing is confirmed. Pricing is also an unknown at the moment, though we are hoping it will remain within a similar ballpark to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Speaking of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, this device starts at $999 in the US and £999 in the UK. It is available globally and you can get it from a number of different retailers, online and in stores. There are also several colour options available.

Design and build

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a lovely design and as we mentioned, it comes in a range of colour options - 75 to be precise - all of which have a lovely matte finish. There's a horizontal fold with flat stainless steel edges and a premium build quality. It doesn't fold completely flat - so there is a gap next to the hinge - and the exterior display isn't the largest of the flip folding phones out there, but overall, we love the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

On the rear alongside the external display are two camera lenses, while inside, you'll find an inner display with a centralised punch hole camera at the top. The water resistance is IPX8 so it's not rated against dust, and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor rather than an under-display option like some other flagship non-folding phones offer.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 meanwhile, is rumoured to offer a similar design to its predecessor, but there are claimed to be a number of improvements. First up, the hinge is expected to be seeing a redesign on the new model, which will apparently allow it to fold flat without the gap next to the hinge. The IP rating is also expected to see an improvement, possibly moving to IP67, which would suggest it is resistant to dust, likely a result of no gap next to the hinge. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has no gap so it would be great to see the Z Flip 5 follow this route too. Elsewhere, and perhaps the biggest change is the external display, which is said to be quite a bit larger than the Z Flip 4. Inside, a centralised punch hole camera is expected to sit at the top of the internal display like the Z Flip 4, a physical fingerprint sensor is also expected again, and a dual camera on the rear is also expected.

Displays

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display when unfolded, which as we mentioned, has a centralised punch hole camera at the top. It offers a 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution that offers a pixel density of 425ppi and the flexible plastic surface is covered with UTG - ultra thin glass. There's an adaptive refresh rate on board too, moving between 1Hz and 120Hz to keep your viewing experience smooth depending on what you are doing. It delivers ample brightness and a great experience overall, including a feature called Flex Mode that allows you to sit the phone down and use the camera, or any of the other optimised apps.

On the back, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen that offers a resolution of 512 x 260 pixels and a pixel density 302ppi. It's more of an information screen than a super useful screen, though it does offer a couple of features, including a camera viewfinder and a couple of widgets like weather and alarms.

So far, all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its displays focus on the external display. This leads us to believe that the internal display will be the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, though with a redesigned hinge, the crease in the display may be less noticeable. For the external display though, leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 3.4-inch external display - larger than the Oppo Find N2's 3.26-inch external screen. It's claimed the display will feature a 748 x 720 pixel resolution, which if true, would deliver a pixel density of 305ppi. This means it will offer around the same level of detail as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but the larger size should make it significantly more useful, hopefully offering proper notifications, for example.

Hardware

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, delivering a super smooth and fast experience. It's no longer the latest platform from Qualcomm after the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was announced at the end of 2022, but it's still more than capable. There's 8GB of RAM support and storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, none of which offer microSD support.

When it comes to battery, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 3700mAh capacity under its hood and it supports 25W charging, along with 15W wireless charging. The battery life in use is pretty good in use and we got to the end of the day without a problem, though we'd always take more.

For now, the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 5's hardware have been few and far between. We'd expect the device to either run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, like the Galaxy S23 series, or perhaps the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2, though for now, that chip is not one that's been announced. We wouldn't be surprised to see the same RAM and storage options as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, though at the moment, rumours haven't detailed the specifics.

The same applies for battery and as much as we'd love to see an increase on the Galaxy Z Flip 4's battery, especially if a larger external display does happen, there are no leaks indicating what we might see in this department as yet.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a dual rear camera system that features a 12-megapixel main camera with 1.8µm pixels and an aperture of f/1.8, alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor with 1.12µm pixels and a f/2.2 aperture. It has a 65 per cent brighter main sensor than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the results it produces are lively, with plenty pop. It doesn't offer the best low light performance out there, though it will lighten dark scenes to give you more detail.

On the front, there's a 10-megapixel snapper with 1.22µm pixels and an aperture of f/2.4. Again, it's not the best low light performer, but you can use the exterior display as a viewfinder which means you can take selfies using the rear camera instead.

As with hardware, the details on the Galaxy Z Flip 5's camera setup have yet to be reported, so it's not yet clear if things will change compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. We would expect some improvements, even if these are software based, and we'd expect some new features too, as well as retaining current features, like the ability to use the external display as a viewfinder.

Conclusion

For now, there are a couple of missing details surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, specifically in the hardware and camera departments. Based on what we have heard so far, it looks like we can expect some great improvements to the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, including folding flat and a larger external display, and we'd also expect hardware improvements too, certainly in terms of mobile platform.

Whether we will see any changes to the RAM, cameras, battery or storage remains to be seen for now, but we will update this feature as more rumours appear, as well as when the official details are revealed of course. For now, you can follow all the Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumours in our round up feature, or read our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review for our full experience on that device.