Samsung releases a number of smartphones every year, from the Galaxy S devices at the beginning of the year to the Galaxy Z devices towards the latter half of the year. You'll also get a couple of Galaxy A devices mixed in too.

The Galaxy Z Flip is the company's clamshell smartphone, and it typically launches alongside the Galaxy Z Fold. We've covered off what is expected from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in a separate feature, but here we are focusing on what we can expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

August 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was announced with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the beginning of August 2022. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 3 were also both announced in August the year prior, so August 2023 seems like a plausible month for the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

For now, there are no rumours surrounding a date for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, and we don't expect one for a while, but we would say it's worth pencilling in the second half of the year.

In terms of price, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at £999 in the UK and $999 in the US. Whether the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will stay under that £1000/$1000 mark remains to be seen at the moment, but we certainly hope it doesn't go too much over it.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 design

Change in design?

Horizontal fold

Redesigned hinge?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hasn't changed a great deal in terms of design since it first launched, with only a couple of enhancements and improvements here and there rather than a complete redesign.

There have been some rumours to suggest there could be a few changes coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 though. A new hinge design has been reported, as well as a larger cover display.

We're expecting to continue to see a horizontal fold and a range of colour options, as well as hopefully the Bespoke model again allowing for a range of customisation options. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, an Armour frame, and an IPX8 rating.

It also features a punch hole camera at the top of the internal display and a dual camera on the rear with the display next to it. If the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a larger external display though, this could see the design change quite a bit to accommodate.

Galaxy Z Flip display

Larger cover display?

So far the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 claim it will come with a larger cover display, as mentioned above. It's claimed this will be around 3-inches, which would be quite a significant increase on the Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch display.

That said, a larger cover display was a rumour for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 too, so it's possible this won't happen.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch main display with a 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution. It's unclear for now whether the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will offer the same, along with the punch hole camera at the top, or whether it might adopt an under display camera, like the Z Fold 4.

The main display on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, which we would expect the Z Flip 5 to also adopt.

Galaxy Z Flip hardware and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2?

8GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB

For now, there have been no rumours surrounding the hardware the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will run on. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. This would suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would run on the currently unannounced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 platform.

In 2022, Samsung added a 512GB storage variant to the Galaxy Z Flip options so we would expect this to continue for 2023, It's possible therefore that the storage options would be 128GB, 256GB and 512GB again.

A battery increase arrived for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 too, bumping it up to 3700mAh. So far there have been no rumours detailing what battery capacity we can expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 5, though we don't expect it to be smaller than the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Galaxy Z Flip cameras

Dual rear camera?

Details are currently thin on the ground for what we can expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in terms of cameras.

For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a dual rear camera with two 12-megapixel sensors - one of which is a wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and the other is an ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. This is the same as the Z Flip 3 offered, though there were some improvements.

There's also a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. This sensor has an 80-degree field of view and 1.22µm pixels.

Whether the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will change the camera hardware isn't clear at the moment, but it is likely there will be some improvements, even if this is only at a processing level rather than resolution.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumours: What's the story so far?

This is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

5 December 2022: Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a big cover screen upgrade and more

According to a report, display analyst Ross Young believes Samsung will add a much larger cover screen than the Galaxy Z Flip 4's existing 1.9-inch affair to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. He also believes that Samsung is set to use "a different hinge design which could reduce the visibility of the seam".