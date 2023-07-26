The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Flip in 2020 might be seen by many as the start of the flip phone revolution. It almost was, if it wasn't for the revamped Motorola Razr that surfaced in 2019. Jump to 2023 and there's still a tussle between Motorola - which seems to be finding form again - and Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has made a major upgrade to its offering, looking to beat back competition from the likes of the Motorola Razr+ (or Razr 40 Ultra depending on where you live). The folding phone segment is now defined not by that high-tech display on the inside, but on the size and functionality of the display on the exterior - which is where the Z Flip 5 makes its move.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 First impressions The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's big addition is the new external display, which adds a new dimension to how this phone will be used. This phone remains great quality, offering an ideal folding option for most buyers.

Design and build

165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (unfolded); 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm (folded), 187g

IPX8 protection, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

For many people, the Z Flip format is what a folding phone is supposed to be. It takes what is pretty much a conventional smartphone and allows you to make it smaller. That protects the screen as you fold it in half and slip it into your pocket or bag. Importantly, it's a phone that gets smaller, rather than the Z Fold style which is more like a small tablet that gets more compact.

Combined with the retro vibes of having a flip phone, that's seen the Z Flip range as the more popular of Samsung's phones - not ignoring the fact that you can get a Z Flip 5 for around the same price as you might pay for another flagship device. It costs $1000 (or £1049 in the UK) which is about the price you'd pay for a Galaxy S23+.

Much of the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 looks and feels iterative: the Armor Aluminum frame feeling high quality to the touch, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protecting the exterior surfaces of this phone. The colour is now limited to the rear of the phone, as the rear of the "top" is now taken up by display. There are four main colours - mint, graphite, cream, lavender, with exclusives available direct from Samsung.com including gray, blue, green and yellow - so you might want to consider trade-in offers and pre-order deals to get a colour a little more unique.

The general layout and buttons on the Z Flip 5 remain much as they were on the Z Flip 4, with a fingerprint scanner in the frame and volume rocker, with the whole device folding nice and flat. There's an IPX8 rating, meaning it has water protection, but due to the hinge design, there's no protection against dust ingress, so be careful at the beach.

The big difference to the rival Motorola Razr is that the edges are softly squared, compared to the rounded finish of the Motorola. Softly squared might sound strange, but it feels nice - nowhere near as hard on the edge as the iPhone (which I might call sharply squared). While Motorola's device is excellent, I think the Samsung phone looks slightly more precise.

But what you really want to know about is the new external display.

Displays

Cover: 3.4in Super AMOLED, 720 x 748 pixels, 60Hz

Main: 6.7in Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2640 x 1080 pixels, 1-120Hz

The big change for the Z Flip 5 is of course that cover or external display. It's now a 3.4-inch display, filling most of the exterior of the phone. It notches around the cameras, nestled in the corners, so it has a slightly uneven shape. Exactly why Samsung decided against wrapping the display around the cameras like Motorola I don't know - I think that the Razr looks better as a result, although in practice it might reduce the number of times you put your fingers over the lenses when interacting with the display. Motorola's cover display is 3.6-inches by the way, so a little larger.

The cover display on the Z Flip 4 was only 1.9-inches, so this is a dramatic change, opening up greater functionality. It's no longer a display you'll tap for a status update, or to squint at when you take a selfie, it's now a lot more functional, with access to basically a full keyboard. I didn't have long to play with it, but it's clear that this is a change of direction for the Z Flip - and those with the Flip 3 or Flip 4 will want to upgrade, because that screen now offers a lot more.

That encompasses a lot more customisation - with no colour on the top you might want the display to be a little more personal - while you can swipe to notifications, and get access to core widgets for Samsung apps, like support for your Galaxy Buds, or SmartThings - with the promise of third-party integration too, including the likes of Netflix and YouTube, so you can casually watch video on that exterior display.

Open up the phone and you're presented with the familiar 6.7-inch display. At first glance this doesn't look hugely different to the Z Flip 4, and the overall specification remains the same on this device. There's still a crease, but it's not really noticeable when using the phone. Sure, you'll feel it under your fingers as you scroll, but I've never found that to be an issue. As for the longevity of flexible displays, that remains a consideration - and there's now a generation of Galaxy Z Flip 3 users probably looking at their main display and wondering how much longer it will last.

This is a new and emerging tech and there's no avoiding the fact that folding panels will not last as long as those in conventional phones. But at the same time, how often do you replace your phone? If it's every couple of years, you probably have nothing to worry about.

In my hands-on time I couldn't fully test the performance of this display, but both on the main and cover displays, you get that punchy vibrancy that Samsung is known for. I'll be reporting more detail on the display performance once I've fully reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, 8GB RAM, 256/512GB storage

3700mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

In terms of the hardware on offer, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the very definition of iterative. There's now the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at the heart of this phone and many of the efficiencies and improvements come from using that latest piece of Qualcomm hardware. That also contributes to prolonging the battery life according to Samsung - while the 3700mAh battery remains the same, Samsung says you'll get more life from it (even with the larger external display) because the hardware is more efficient.

It's also supported by 8GB RAM and this is LPDDR5X RAM, while it's interesting that the 128GB option has been dropped. That means your storage choices are for 256 or 512GB - does that hint at a Flip 5 FE in the future with a lower price point? There's certainly space in Samsung's line-up for a more affordable entry-level folding phone now.

The charging of this device remains at Samsung's not very fast rates, with 25W wired and 15W wireless - Samsung just doesn't seem to be pushing charging speeds like some other brands, although the Motorola Razr is only a mite faster.

In terms of raw performance, during the hands-on time with this phone I wasn't able to reach any conclusions. The day-to-day performance and battery performance will have to wait until we get to full review stage with this new phone.

Cameras

Main: 12MP, 1.8µm, f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP, 1.12µm, f/2.2

Front: 10MP, 1.22µm, f/2.2

There hasn't been a huge change to the camera arrangement on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, although Samsung says there's now more power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to drive the image processing. That might speed up low-light performance, which was one of my criticisms of the previous device.

The only real change on the spec sheet is the change of aperture on the front-facing camera, so it might let in a little more light to give you slightly better low light images - but a lot of this will come down to software updates in Samsung's photo processing. Ultimately, I haven't tested the performance of this phone's cameras, so I can't rule on how it compares to the previous model or how it performs in general.

But I'd expect the main camera to put in a good showing in decent light, which was the case for the previous phone. There's no optical zoom on this device, but you do get the supporting ultrawide lens which is great for more creative landscape shots.

What's going to make the biggest difference to the camera experience is the new larger display. Previously the exterior display was so small, it wasn't that useful as a viewfinder. Now the view is much larger, so you can see a lot more of what you have in the image. That's going to be a lot more fun, allowing you to better use the main camera for taking photos. Of course, because of the folding nature of the phone you'll also be able to stand it up for taking group shots, previewing the image and taking advantage of remote triggers - which you can also use the Galaxy Watch for.

First impressions

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on one hand an iterative update - no real change to the main display, the cameras, or battery, a slight bump in the power on offer, while the design overall remains pretty much the same. But the exterior display changes the experience from what I've seen so far. It's a lot more useful than the small screen on the Flip 4 and that has instant appeal.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is now available for preorder and will be available from 11 August.