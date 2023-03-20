Samsung will undoubtedly introduce a new model in its clamshell-style foldable phone range later this year, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 having been heavily rumoured for a while. And, like rivals such as Motorola with its rumoured Moto Razr for 2023 and the existing Oppo Find N2 Flip, it is tipped to improve the cover display for its latest entry.

Some previous "leaks" have suggested that it'll have a much larger front display than its predecessors - even to the extent that it'll take up the entirety of the top cover. However, a new rumour suggests that, while bigger, it'll actually still have a strap on the front where the camera sits. And, next to the dual-lenses will be... another display.

Information gleaned by online tipster and Korean YouTuber, Super Roader, alleges that the forthcoming Flip will sport an additional tiny display. Why? We're not entirely sure, although it could be that it will be always-on for reading the time, weather details and notifications, whereas the larger of the two will switch off when not in use to conserve battery life.

To illustrate his findings, concept artist Technizo Concept made a selection of renders of what the new phone could look like. If close to the mark, it'll certainly turn heads, that's for sure.

5 Images Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 concept renders (Technizo Concept / Super Roader)

The concept renders also show a single hole-punch camera on the interior display, plus a neat, solid metal casing, and no hinge gap when folded.

Super Roader also explains in his YouTube posting (in Korean) that the processing and graphics will be significantly improved in comparison with the Z Flip 4. The phone will also be thinner and lighter, while the crease on the internal display will be far less noticeable.

We've also heard in the recent past that the handset, along with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to be released at the same time, will be the first in the series to be water and dust proof. It is said that Samsung hopes for an IP67 rating for the Flip 5.

In addition, its main camera could be 12-megapixels, which isn't spectacular when compared to a Samsung Galaxy S23, for example, but will still provide a decent experience when you add up the other benefits expected to be introduced this year.

We'll keep you up to date on all the news we hear on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the coming months. Considering its release date is likely to be around August-time (as is usual for the range), we expect there'll be plenty of other rumours and leaks to get our teeth into.