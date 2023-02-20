The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's external display will be bigger than 3.26 inches, according to a new leak.

The next flip phone from Samsung will have an even larger external display than the Oppo Find N2 Flip, according to a new report.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch external display which is already pretty huge when compared to most of the competition. It makes up a good chunk of the phone's external proportions, but it's now being said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be a whole new beast.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe seems pretty convinced, at least. They tweeted to say that they're willing to "say for sure the external screen of the Galaxy Z Flip is bigger" than that of Oppo's foldable.

Samsung isn't expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 until much later in 2023 but things are already sounding pretty promising. But big displays are all well and good - what really matters is what Samsung does with that screen real estate. And all the hardware changes will be for naught if the software doesn't keep up.

We're already big fans of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 so we're absolutely here for something along those lines but with a bigger external display. It's still early days for the leaks, however, so we'll wait for more detailed information later in the cycle before we get too excited.

We called the Oppo Find N2 Flips' display "a handy tool to have for quickly getting information and notifications up" when we looked at it in February 2023. Here's hoping that Oppo, Samsung, and other manufacturers find more ways to use that display in the future.