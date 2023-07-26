We spend time drooling over the incredible specs, impressive cameras, and cool design aspects whenever a new phone is announced. But what about the colours? Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, and they're both available in a range of different colours that'll suit the tastes of any discerning phone shopper. So what are your choices, and how can you pre-order the one that tickles your fancy? That's precisely what we will run through today, so read on to see every option available for the latest Samsung foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 colours

Samsung has four colours available everywhere for the Galaxy Z Flip. You can take it home in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. All these colours have a pastel feel that keeps from being too bright and attention-grabbing. The company also offers Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow as Samsung.com exclusive colours.

Mint

Samsung's Mint colour offers a tasteful shade of green that isn't bright and in your face but nice and subdued. If you're a fan of the colour green but don't want to walk around with a fluorescent phone, this might be a perfect choice.

Graphite

Graphite is as close as you'll get to a black option on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's a very dark shade of gray that looks quite attractive. Anyone who wants a serious phone will enjoy this colour, though keep in mind that the overall design of the Flip makes it look more like a fun phone than a business device.

Cream

Samsung's Cream is another more serious colour option but on the lighter side of the spectrum. It's off-white with hints of yellow mixed in. It's bright and modern, which will appeal to much of the target market for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Lavender

Like all the other colours on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung used a pastel shade of lavender, and it looks great. Like Mint, it's not a bright purple that will draw attention but a lovely clean shade appealing to the eye.

Samsung.com exclusive colours

If you want to get something a little different than everyone else, Samsung.com has Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow. You can only get these colours from Samsung.com, so don't plan on running out to your favorite carrier or local shop because they won't be there.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 colours

Like its smaller cousin, Samsung offers several colours for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The main options are Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, while the Samsung.com exclusive colours are Gray and Blue.

Icy Blue

Samsung's version of blue is so light that it almost looks gray. There's a tasteful hint of blue, but it's not overpowering. A phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 speaks for itself, so you don't need a bright colour to make it the most noticeable phone in a room.

Phantom Black

Phantom Black is, well, black. There's not much to say about a black phone other than it's the most basic colour option, and it's the perfect one to choose if you plan to use this as a work phone because it's quite tasteful.

Cream

This is the same shade as the Flip 5 but on a much larger device. It's a lovely off-white that'll appeal to anyone who likes their phones to be a lighter colour.

Samsung.com exclusive colours

Like the Z Flip 5, Samsung has some colours only available on its website for the Z Fold 5. There are no flashy colours like the yellow offered on the Z Flip 5, but there is a Gray and Blue, both attractive and relatively subdued.

How to pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5

If any of these colour choices appeal to you (and hopefully one does, because these are all your options), you'll probably want to pre-order because you don't want your favorite colour to sell out. Thankfully, it's easy to pre-order the phone you like, and they're available from all major retailers, including Samsung.com, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and your favorite mobile carrier.

Starting today, July 26, 2023, you can pre-order either phone from Samsung.com. The phones are scheduled to be available on store shelves on August 11, 2023, so if you decide to throw down your hard-earned money, you won't have to wait too long to get the phone in your hands.