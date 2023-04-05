Samsung is likely to announce at least two new foldable phones later in 2023, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 very much capturing everyone's attention even though they haven't been officially unveiled. Now, a new leak might have given us an idea of what colours we'll be choosing from when the phones are available to buy.

We've seen a steady stream of leaks for both phones in recent weeks, but this is the first time that we've seen anyone share details on what colours will be available. If the leak is correct, there will be at least three colours to choose from for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while those choosing a Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have four options.

A rainbow of phone colours

The leak comes via Ross Young, a display analyst that is usually behind leaks relating to the phones and their displays rather than the colours that they'll be sold in. But he's a good track record across the industry so this is well worth paying attention to, especially if you're keen on one particular colourway.

According to Young, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in beige, gray, light green, and light pink. Those choosing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the less exciting beige, black, and light blue options to hand.

As Young points out in his tweet, Samsung will no doubt have some more exciting names for the colours than what he's suggesting but you can at least get the gist.

The phones are already expected to be pretty impressive on the inside, but now we have an inkling of what to expect on the outside as well. Both phones aren't likely to be announced for a few months yet, so expect more leaks between now and that official unveiling.