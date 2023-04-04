Owners of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 wearables can now connect directly to Peloton exercise gear, the two companies have confirmed.

The move means that anyone who has one of those two watches and installs the Peloton Wear OS app will be able to connect their wearable to their workout equipment and have the two devices talk to each other wirelessly, as if by magic. It's similar to existing functionality that's available to Apple Watch owners, although the Samsung implementation works with more stuff.

Smart exercise

The news means that those who have the Peloton app installed and then start a workout on their equipment will get an alert on their Galaxy Watch asking if they want to pair the two devices. 9to5Google that it's then just a case of pressing the "connect" button and that's all there is to it. Once the two devices are paired the watch will detect the wearer's heart rate and then display it on the physical Peloton hardware.

Peloton

Unlike the Apple Watch, Samsung's wearables will work with the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Row, and Peloton Guide hardware. You'll need a subscription to Peloton for any of this to work and both the exercise hardware and the watch will need to be on the same Wi-Fi network. You'll of course also need to download the Peloton Wear OS app from the Google Play Store, but you already knew that much.

This integration adds an extra layer of connectivity for those who own a Galaxy Watch and a compatible Peloton device, allowing real-time health data to transfer between them. The Peloton will then know exactly how hard you're working thanks to your heart rate, something that previously wouldn't have been possible.