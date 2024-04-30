Key Takeaways Galaxy Watch 7 may have a new Exynos W940 chipset for 50% more efficiency and 30% faster performance.

Battery life upgrades might address the Galaxy Watch 6's 30-hour limit and challenge competitors with longer use periods.

The anticipated August release may follow July's Samsung Unpacked event.

We are nearing a year of the Galaxy Watch 6, which means that it's likely time for the latest iteration of this Samsung wearable. Typically, new versions of the Galaxy Watch have been rather incremental without any groundbreaking changes, but that looks like it could change this time around. Even if the updates don't follow the rumors we are hearing, Samsung's watches have consistently been the best all-around smartwatches for Android users. Our reviewer loved the Galaxy Watch 6, and we anticipate the 7 will keep that trend going.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 rumors

Our best-educated guesses on what's coming

Rumors surrounding the Galaxy Watch 7 are starting to increase, though most of them are just that. There hasn't been much actually confirmed or verified, so we're really just guessing here. Even still, there are some exciting hints at new features and hardware.

One rumor that has been mentioned by two different leakers is that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will feature a brand-new chipset. WinFuture's Roland Quandt tweeted in January that the new watch will be based around a new Exynos W940. He mentions this is a guess at the marketing name and that the internal name is Exynos 5535.

The current Galaxy watch is built around the Exynos W930, which has only been around for one generation of wearables. Watches typically don't see process upgrades this quickly, but Tom's Guide shared that @TheGalox, another notable leaker, tweeted in March about the Exynos W940 processor being in the Galaxy Watch 7 as well. He mentioned that the new processor will "apparently be 50% more efficient and 30% faster than the previous model."

While faster, smoother performance is certainly nice, a higher level of efficiency means better battery life, which is a big deal. The Galaxy Watch 6 offers only 30 hours of battery life at most, depending on how you use it. While that's better than the Apple Watch, it means charging it daily, which isn't ideal. While they serve different markets, fitness-specific options from Garmin, Suunto, and Polar offer significantly longer battery life (I am able to get a week out of my Garmin epix Pro Gen 2, for example), so it would be nice to see smartwatches at least somewhat catch up.

There is potential that the Galaxy Watch 7 will feature the first non-invasive blood glucose monitor on a wearable, according to a South Korean outlet, as Wearable reports. We do know that the company is heavily investing in wearable health features, including blood glucose monitoring, but there's no solid information to confirm that will be in the Galaxy Watch 7. Regardless, we expect plenty of AI-based health features in the latest watch, as that is the trend in the industry as a whole, and at its Galaxy Unpacked event in January, Samsung mentioned its Samsung Health tool would be getting upgrades later this year that rely on AI.

In terms of design, it seems likely that there will be three versions of the Galaxy Watch 7. What those versions will be named is still up for debate, though most speculate they will take the form of the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, and a premium Galaxy Watch Ultra. If the name similarity to Apple means anything, the Ultra version will be a more rugged, adventure-ready version. Beyond that, there aren't many speculations as to specifics about each of the different models.

There have also been a few reports that one of those versions could feature a square screen instead of the classic round one we've seen on Galaxy Watches. Of course, this isn't the first time a square display has faced a Galaxy wearable. The Galaxy Gear, Gear 2, Gear Live, and Gear S all had square designs, so it isn't out of the question to expect this again.

No matter what, we expect all versions of the Samsung Galaxy 7 to feature Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity with LTE options, access to Samsung Pay, and the typical health and sleep-focused functions that already exist on the Galaxy Watch 6. It seems likely that Samsung will be releasing the Galaxy Ring at the same time, and we anticipate the two devices working hand-in-hand (or hand-in-wrist, perhaps). That could result in a really well-rounded, holistic health and fitness profile for those who use both.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 be released?

Look forward to late summer

Samsung has released its Galaxy Watch offerings in August each time, so it makes sense to see the Galaxy Watch 7 also be available around that time. That said, we will likely hear about the company's latest wearable in July at the Samsung Unpacked event.

Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6?

Historically, Galaxy Watch updates have been relatively minor, so it wasn't unreasonable to purchase the current version shortly before the new one was released. This time, though, we are expecting some bigger updates. The potential for better battery life alone is worth holding off if you are considering a Galaxy Watch anytime soon.

Even if you don't care about any of the rumored new features or the improved battery life, the price of the Galaxy Watch 6 will likely drop after the new version is released. That's still likely four months away, but if you can hold out that long, it could be worth it to save some money.