The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to be released later this year, but the number of models still remains unclear. The Galaxy Watch 6 is predicted to start at $279/£269, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro (with GPS and cellular connectivity) may cost up to $499. Rumours also suggest there could be a Classic model. Either way, the lineup should feature a circular display, the BioActive sensor, and a possible titanium body and rotating bezels.

Here's everything we know so far about the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Galaxy Watch 6 series expected in August 2023

Models unclear: Watch 6, 6 Pro, and 6 Classic rumoured

Even though Samsung has not made any official announcements about the Galaxy Watch 6 series, it's safe to assume that the company would want to continue its successful line-up of Galaxy Watches. Based on Samsung's history of consistent release schedules for its watches, we can expect the Galaxy Watch 6 series to hit the market in late August 2023. It might arrive alongside other rumoured devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9.

It's also not confirmed how many models will be in the Galaxy Watch 6 series. However, there has been talk about the Galaxy Watch 6 in addition to the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It's unclear if the latter two models are the same device known by different names or two separate watches joining the Watch 6 base model.

Series Announcement Date Availability Date Galaxy Watch 24 August 2018 31 August 2019 Galaxy Watch Active 20 February 2019 8 March 2019 Galaxy Watch Active 2 5 August 2019 23 September 2019 Galaxy Watch 3 5 August 2020 26 August 2020 Galaxy Watch 4 11 August 2021 27 August 2021 Galaxy Watch 5 10 August 2022 26 August 2022 Galaxy Watch 6 August 2023 (rumoured) August 2023 (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Price

Galaxy Watch 6 pricing might be similar to Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 6 will start at $279 / £269

Pricing is not yet known, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to be priced similarly to the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The Watch 5 was priced from $279 / £269, and the Watch 5 Pro from $449 / £429. As for the upcoming Watch 6 series, the 40mm GPS-only model is expected to start at $279 / £269.

The Watch 6 Pro, with GPS and cellular connectivity, is rumoured to cost up to $499.

Model Price Range (US) Price Range (UK) Galaxy Watch 5 $279+ £269+ Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $449+ £429+ Galaxy Watch 6 $279+ (40mm GPS) £269+ (40mm GPS) Galaxy Watch 6 Pro $499+ (GPS and cellular) N/A

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Design

Watch 6 series may have circular displays, Sapphire and Gorilla glass

Galaxy Watch 6 Pro may have titanium bod and rotating bezels

Rumours suggest that Samsung's upcoming smartwatches may feature a circular display, with Sapphire crystal glass expected on the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and Gorilla Glass on the Galaxy Watch 6. Samsung leaker Ice Universe predicted that the watches will feature a strong, curved glass design, which will improve their appearance and ease of use. Ice Universe has a solid track record of accurate Samsung predictions.

It's also speculated that the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro could have a titanium body to complement its Sapphire crystal glass-covered 1.4-inch Super Amoled display. There are even rumours about Samsung bringing back the rotating bezes, and the water resistance rating is expected to be 5ATM + IP68, but this is all yet to be confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Features

Galaxy Watch 6 series will likely run on Google's Wear OS

Both smartwatches might feature the BioActive sensor

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series will likely run on Google's Wear OS with Samsung's One UI Watch software overlay, limiting iPhone compatibility. Both smartwatches are also thought to feature the BioActive sensor.

The BioActive sensor on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 provides data on heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen, which, when combined with other sensors, allow for thorough fitness and activity tracking. The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is rumored to have other sensors like a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor. These sensors are expected to provide advanced health and wellness data, including accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity tracking.

According to a recent report by SamMobile, an online listing from a regulator in China has unveiled the battery specifications for two upcoming Samsung smartwatches. The models in question are the Galaxy Watch 6 and the "Watch 6 Classic," both of which will come in various sizes. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (which might also be the Pro model) will likely have a larger 425mAh battery. The Galaxy Watch 6 will have a smaller 300mAh battery.

But charging speeds for both models are expected to be at least 10W.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: Latest rumours

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series set for a potential summer release, rumours are gaining momentum. Here's a roundup of the most significant ones circulating so far, though they remain unconfirmed:

17 March 2023: More battery details, including for Watch 6 Classic

An online listing from a regulator in China, spotted by SamMobile, has revealed the battery specifications for an upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 and a "Watch 6 Classic" in all sizes. According to the data, the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 and 46mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will share the same 417mAh rated capacity and 425mAh typical capacity battery. The rest of the series, excluding the rumoured Watch 6 Pro, will have the following battery configuration:

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: 300mAh battery

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh battery

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm: 300mAh battery

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm: 425mAh battery

SamMobile noted the lack of information on the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and its battery capacity raises doubts about its existence. Earlier reports may have even mistakenly referred to the Watch 6 Classic as the Watch 6 Pro.

13 March 2023: The rotating bezel is back

Rumours suggest that Samsung may reintroduce the rotating bezel, which was popular among fans of the Galaxy Watch series. However, it may only be available on the more expensive Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. A reliable South Korean tech leaker, Super Roader, hints at its return and has a good track record of reporting Samsung leaks.

2 March 2023: Galaxy Watch 6 battery capacity leaks

Samsung has received certifications for batteries - EB-BR935ABY and EB-BR945ABY - likely intended for the Galaxy Watch 6. The 40mm model will have a 300mAh battery, and the 44mm model will have a larger 425mAh battery. The increase is not significant, so there may not be a major battery life improvement from the Watch 5.

23 February 2023: Galaxy Watch 6 might feature a curved screen

Twitter leaker Ice Universe suggests that Samsung will switch back to a curved display for the Galaxy Watch 6, departing from the flat panels of the previous versions. The extent of the curve remains unclear.