Samsung's summer unpacked event may have been billed as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5's launch event, but Samsung - predictably - also used it to show off some other products. Among them was a series of new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 6 family.

The entry level to that series - the regular Galaxy Watch 6 - is shaping up, yet again, to be a smartwatch that's easy to recommend to anyone wanting an affordable smartwatch for their Android phone with all the lifestyle and fitness features you'd expect from a top watch. I went hands-on with the latest models to find out what they're like.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 First impressions The latest Galaxy Watch is slim, lightweight and has a bigger screen than the last watch. With lots of enhanced fitness and lifestyle features, this could be the one to buy.

Design

40mm and 44mm case sizes - Armour Aluminium - 28.7g or 33.3g

Graphite, silver and gold colour options

Sapphire crystal glass - 5ATM/1P68 water and dust resistance - MIL-STD-810H

Speaking broad strokes, it's tough to see much change in the Galaxy Watch 6 series from a design perspective. The aluminium casing looks practically identical to the casing on the Galaxy Watch 5 from last year.

That's to say, it's quite a basic, simple design featuring a completely flat screen, and an aluminium frame that slopes down seamlessly into the strap lugs and features just two physical buttons: both rectangular and placed on the right edge of the watch.

While changes aren't obvious, there are a couple that could make at least some difference, and improve the experience over the previous model. First is the thinness of the bezels around the display. Samsung has shrunk the bezel and fit in a larger display without increasing the size of the watch itself.

Second is the new mechanism for removing and attaching the watch bands and straps. Rather than have a fiddly catch, it's got a single rectangular button that's easy to press, and that releases the strap. Samsung hopes this will increase willingness among buyers to chop and change strap styles more frequently, undoubtedly also hoping this means it sells more of those different first-party strap styles and colours.

Otherwise, it's much as it was before. The so-called Armour Aluminium offers toughness, but without the weight that would come from stainless steel.

It comes in two sizes - just like the Galaxy Watch 5 did - so you have either 40mm or 44mm diameters, neither of which feels bulky or dominating on the wrist. At 28.7g and 33.3g respectively, the watch bodies are very light, making them ideal for wearing all day every day, and during activities, when you don't want to feel that you're wearing a watch.

I tried it on in both sizes and, just like the last model, was impressed with how little I could feel it was there. It's super lightweight and just gets out of the way. I do find the design a little bit plain and dull, but it's simple, clean and not flashy, and that's what a lot of people want from a fitness device.

As for overall durability, it's looking good here. There's sapphire crystal glass on the top, making it really scratch and impact-resistant. It's waterproof to depths of 50 metres, dust resistant and military-graded for shock/impact. In short: despite being light, it should more than cope with your daily scuffs, bangs and adventures in the rain.

Display and software

1.3-inch AMOLED - 432 x 432 resolution display (40mm)

1.5-inch AMOLED - 480 x 480 resolution display (44mm)

Wear OS 4 with One UI 5 Watch skin

The new, larger displays were the first thing I noticed on the latest version of Samsung's smartwatch series. As mentioned, the display size has increased without adding any bulk to the watch. These big, expansive AMOLED panels really pop out at you from the new watches.

By reducing what was quite a prominent bezel in the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung made sure the screen is what grabs your attention on the Watch 6, particularly on the smaller 40mm model where the thicker bezel was more obstructive.

Increasing display size doesn't just make the watch nicer looking though, it's about giving more space for detail and data and giving you more space to swipe your finger and tap. It'll not only make it easier to read, but easier to interact with, so it's a very welcome upgrade even if it is - arguably - the only upgrade you'll notice.

It's the same screen - or screens - on both the regular Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic this year, which means 1.3-inches on the smaller model and 1.5-inches on the larger one. It seems sharp and clear on first impressions, but we'll need to test a lot more thoroughly to see what it's like in everyday usage, particularly outdoors when on the move.

You get always-on functionality as is usual with AMOLED watch panels, although that will reduce your battery life somewhat if you have it activated.

As for software, this is the latest version of Samsung-powered Wear OS. In this instance, it's Wear OS 4 and runs with OneUI 5 for watches on top. That means a combination of Samsung features like Samsung Pay/Wallet and Bixby with all the services and features you'd expect in a Wear OS watch. You'll get access to all the apps on the Play Store, including the recently announced official WhatsApp for Android wearables.

Fitness, performance and battery

BioActive sensor - HR, ECG, sleep, activity and temperature

Exynos W930 chipset - 2GB RAM - 16GB storage

Up to 40 hours battery - Wireless/magnetic charging

With internal components and overall product performance, the sense is that Samsung has tweaked things slightly and increased the power and speed to make it a more fluid and responsive watch. It's hard to say with any certainty if that's actually the case from just a simple hands-on.

The units I played with didn't seem all that speedy, fluid or responsive, not compared to the Apple Watch or Pixel Watch at least, but I'll reserve full judgment until the full test and review is completed. Not to say they felt slow, but just not quite as snappy as some others I've used.

Spec-wise, there's a new Exynos W930 inside which is said to deliver almost 20 per cent more power than the chip inside the Galaxy Watch 5 and has upped the RAM from 1.5GB to 2GB, with the aim of making running apps and activities smoother. It's joined by 16GB storage for downloading apps and music.

On the battery life front, Samsung suggests you could see up to 40 hours of use from the watch if you leave the always-on display switched off. With always-on enabled you'll get about 30 hours. What that means, in reality, is you'll likely be charging it every day. Perhaps overnight most nights, unless you want to use the sleep tracking feature.

Fitness tracking improvements have been made too, with the watch now capable of more in-depth sleep tracking and - for those who want it - sleep coaching. If it notices inconsistencies in your sleep quality, it can give you advice on how to improve your nightly rest.

There's a temperature sensor as well, giving additional intelligence to monthly menstrual cycle data and advice. Using it, the watch can tell you when your fertile window is, when you're ovulating, when your period is due, and monitors it all, displaying the data in an easy-to-read graphic.

Of course, it does the usual like tracking your heart rate all day, your SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) and - this year - will allow you to customise your heart-rate profile. In use, the idea is that you perform intense exercise over a period of days, it gets a sense of your maximum heart rate based on that, and can then use that data to work out your individual heart-rate zones.

It's a personalisation that could be really important for anyone with specific fitness goals. It'll ensure you're not working too hard, and can use your effort and heart rate to determine the kind of workouts and activities you need to increase fitness, performance and get healthier (if that's your goal).

First impressions

On the whole, it's hard to be completely blown away by what Samsung has offered up in the latest regular Galaxy Watch. On first impressions - at least at face value - it very much feels and looks like a Galaxy Watch 4, but one with a bigger screen.

That, plus the extra internal power and RAM, could mean real gains in performance and speed, but without testing further that's not something we can say definitely is the case.

The design is very safe, and certainly not as exciting or new as the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with its shiny stainless steel case and rotating bezel. But - at this price and this feature set - it'll likely be one of the easiest watches to recommend to Android users for the next couple of years.