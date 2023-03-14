Samsung will reportedly reintroduce a much-loved design feature with its next smartwatch. It is claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 will bring back the rotating bezel that enabled users to select functions and apps.

When the company threw its lot in with Google and adopted a co-developed version of Wear OS, it also ditched the bezel wheel - so both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 were more basic in their design.

But, according to Korean tipster and YouTube content creator, Super Roader, that's about to change. He says the next Watch will come with a physical rotating bezel once more.

Unfortunately though, it will only be on the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro, he reveals - the standard edition will have a familiar digital design instead.

Those willing to make the leap up to the Pro model should also get two size options this year. As reported by SamMobile, there could be a smaller, possibly 40mm version to go along with the replacement for the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro released at the tail end of 2022.

Also claimed is that the Pro model(s) will again focus on improved battery life. A 300mAh battery has been spotted listed on Safety Korea's website, which is a step-up from the 284mAh battery in the Galaxy Watch 5. This could allow either watch to reach beyond the three to five days of charge some say the Watch 5 Pro is capable of.

As for launch date, we don't expect to hear anything official on the Galaxy Watch 6 family until much later this year. The Watch 5 series was announced in August 2022, so it's likely Samsung will stick to a similar timescale for its replacement.

That gives us plenty of time to find out more about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, the Watch 6 Pro and Samsung's comeback tour for the rotating bezel.

In the meantime, you can check out how the currently-available models compare with each other in our comparison of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.