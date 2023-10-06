Samsung / Pocket-Lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $369 $400 Save $31 The recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just got its very first discount, and we're quite excited to see the very start of his model becoming more affordable. While $30 may not seem like that much considering this is a $400 smartwatch, it's definitely still a fantastic start. $369 at Amazon $370 at Best Buy $370 at Samsung

We're days away from Amazon's October Prime Day and we're already seeing some impressive discounts. Of course, when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the discount is available everywhere, from the Samsung Store to Best Buy and Amazon. No matter where you want to place your order, you can get this superb new smartwatch for $30 off.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a smartwatch that stands out for several reasons. Firstly, it features a classic and timeless design that sets it apart from other smartwatches on the market. The device boasts a rotating bezel that allows users to easily navigate their apps. The premium materials used in the construction of the watch give it a premium feel and appeal to those who value style and sophistication.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also comes equipped with a host of fitness features that makes it stand out from the competition. These features allow users to determine their maximum heart rate and build profiles that accurately measure the heart rate zones they hit when exercising. This is especially useful for those looking to achieve specific fitness goals, or for individuals who want to exercise at the right intensity without overexerting themselves.

In addition to the fitness features, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also a gorgeous sleep coach on your wrist. This feature allows users to develop better sleep habits by providing insights that help them plan their bedtime, detect snoring, and understand and track their sleep stages. The advanced sleep tracking and coaching feature is particularly useful for busy individuals who want to make the most of their downtime and ensure they get enough rest.

Lastly, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features an advanced BIA sensor that allows users to stay informed about their body composition. The device can read body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, Body Mass Index (BMI), and more. This feature is especially helpful for individuals who want to track their progress and stay informed about their overall health and wellness.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a standout smartwatch that offers premium features and a classic design. It is ideal for individuals who value style, fitness, and overall health and well-being.