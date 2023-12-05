Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $360 $430 Save $70 Grabbing one of the best smartwatches on he market today for $70 off is a dream come true, especially when it's the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Not only is this smartwatch absolutely gorgeous, but it also features tons of advanced features, which we're sure will come in handy. $360 at Best Buy

If you didn't get a chance to snag the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, fear not, because the smartwatch is on sale again.

Now available for a solid $70 off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a fabulous timepiece that will keep you connected to your phone's notifications, and tell you whether you need to improve your activity levels, or how well you're sleeping at night.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic right now

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, and you can easily see why. In fact, it earned our "best classic-looking smartwatch" for obvious reasons, but that doesn't change the fact that it's an absolutely fantastic device. The watch boasts a high-quality AMOLED display that provides clear, sharp visuals, while the rotating bezel enables effortless navigation through the UI.

One of our favorite features is the returning rotating bezel. Samsung has been playing with us year after year, offering this feature one year and taking it out the next. We can't deny its usefulness, however, as you get to slide from one screen to the next, and go through apps and views easily.

Another standout feature of this watch is the advanced health-tracking ability. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can measure blood oxygen levels and heart rate, making it a perfect choice for those who want to be well-informed about their health. This feature is particularly useful for fitness enthusiasts who want to track their progress and performance during workouts.

Even though Samsung loves to push its own apps and tools to users, you don't have to abide by this. You can switch from Bixby to Google Assistant and from Samsung Wallet to Google Wallet at any time, which is convenient if you also use these tools on your smartphone.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to stay connected, keep in shape, and wear a gorgeous smartwatch. Now that it's $70 off, it's the perfect time to add this one to your cart, wrap it up in a bow, and wait for the holidays.