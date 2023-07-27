Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $199 $280 Save $81 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 delivers a comprehensive offering and remains one of the top choices of wearables for pairing with an Android phone. This deal sees a huge $80 off both the 40mm and 44mm models. $200 at Best Buy $199 at Amazon $229 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may have been succeeded by the Galaxy Watch 6 series, but that's not a bad thing because that means there are savings to be had on what remains a superb smartwatch. Best Buy is running a number of deals for the Back to School period, one of which sees $80 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in both size options. That means the smaller 40mm model is under $200 and the larger 44mm is under $230.

Why should you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an excellent smartwatch. It made a number of tweaks to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4, which means it has better protection, a bigger battery and a few new features too. It runs on Wear OS 3, which is the software platform that was designed by Google and Samsung together, and there are a huge range of features on board - including the ability to use WhatsApp directly from it. That's something you can't do on Apple Watch without a third party app so it might be something you find useful if you can't get your phone out at school and you need to send a quick reply.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Galaxy Watch 5 doesn't work with iPhone, so you'll need an Android device to use this device but this smartwatch delivers a comprehensive offering and is one of the top choices of wearables when using with an Android phone. As we mentioned, it has been replaced by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, but there aren't huge differences so you won't miss out on too much if you opt for the 2022 model. Both the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 models are in the Back to School sales on Best Buy. The larger model has a bigger battery, but both are great performers and will last a couple of days before you need to charge them, which is more than we can say for most smartwatches. There is also a deal on the Watch 4 Classic that we have dropped below in case that saving appeals to you more.