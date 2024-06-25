Key Takeaways Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is on July 10 in Paris, France.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10, and the new Galaxy Ring will likely be at the event.

Samsung will bring Galaxy AI to new devices and possibly introduce new AI-powered features.

Samsung has officially confirmed it's holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, France. With its flagship Galaxy S24 phones announced earlier this year alongside its collection of AI-powered software features called Galaxy AI, Samsung still has more than a few product lines to update before the year is done, and at least one new wearable to introduce in detail.

Given how these events usually go, it feels safe to assume Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10, and the Galaxy Ring. The company technically first teased it was working on a smart ring when it introduced the Galaxy S24 in January 2024, and it's continued to trickle out new details since then. This July 10th event should serve as a proper introduction to the wearable and how it integrates with Samsung's smartwatches, phones, and expanding set of AI features.

That sounds like a packed event, and it's still possible some of these new tablets and wearables will get skipped entirely. In its event reveal, Samsung says that we should "prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series." So, at the very least, we can expect a new Z Fold or Flip. For more information on the other devices Samsung could announce and where you can watch Galaxy Unpacked in July, read on below.

How to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in July

The Galaxy Unpacked event starts at 9am EDT / 6am PDT/ 3pm CEST on July 10, and like previous years' events, it will be streamed on Samsung.com, the Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's YouTube channel. Considering just how many devices Samsung could end up announcing, it's safe to assume this event will take a while. If you're not able to watch yourself, you can check Pocket-lint for all the news surrounding what Samsung announces.

The devices Samsung is expected to announce at Galaxy Unpacked in July

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Samsung/Pocket-lint

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 aren't likely to be a dramatic reinvention of the foldables Samsung introduced last year. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could have a slightly wider and squatter aspect ratio and screens than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and will likely carry over the sharper corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Other than that and an internal upgrade to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, there might not be much new. The story is more or less the same for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's expected to get an updated chip in line with Samsung's other flagships, and possibly an improved main camera, but not much else.

Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra

The Galaxy Watch 7 and 7 Ultra will likely ship with more powerful and power-efficient Exynos processors to help extend battery life and enable new on-device health features. How novel those health tracking features will be is up-in-the-air, but it seems likely Samsung will tout new AI-powered enhancements. The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is expected to feature a distinct design from the Galaxy Watch 7, with squared-off sides and screen, and a more premium finish.

Galaxy Tab S10

Samsung introduced three versions of the Galaxy Tab S9, specifically the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra. The differences between the three tablets mostly come down to display size and quality, and Samsung will likely do something similar with the Galaxy Tab S10. Rumors don't point to major changes, but expect Galaxy AI and the usual yearly internal chip upgrades at the very least.

Galaxy Ring

via Android Police

We know the Galaxy Ring exists, we know what it looks like, and we know that it can track movement, heart rate, sleep, and breathing. Samsung's challenge for Galaxy Unpacked is explaining what owning a Galaxy Ring will enable, especially if you already own a Galaxy Watch, and why you should buy one. Expect details on how the Galaxy Ring integrates with Samsung Health and how much the smart ring actually costs too.