Samsung has already announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked will be on July 10 in Paris, France. The company hasn't gotten into many specifics as to what new devices it's introducing, but has confirmed that new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip smartphones will be there, and that they'll get Galaxy AI support.

Considering how many other Samsung products are unaccounted for, the company could also use Galaxy Unpacked to introduce multiple versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 (including a Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra), Galaxy Ring, and possibly even the Galaxy Tab S10. If you're in the market for a new foldable, wearable or tablet, Samsung is offering several deals in advance of Galaxy Unpacked, including discounts on pre-orders of new Galaxy devices if you reserve in advance, and a sweepstakes for even more store credit. Here's how you can secure a deal in advance.

What Samsung is offering ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

$50 in store credit and possibly a lot more

Starting June 25 through July 10, if you reserve one of the upcoming Galaxy devices Samsung is announcing at Galaxy Unpacked on Samsung.com or the shop Samsung app, you can get $50 of Samsung Credit towards your pre-order price. Samsung says the credit is automatically applied and is associated with a valid email, so there's a chance you'll be asked to make a Samsung account. If you do reserve, you'll also be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Credit towards more purchases. Follow Pocket-lint's link above if you want to reserve.

On top of the reservation discount and the credit sweepstakes, Samsung says that you'll be able to save up to $1,500 when you pre-order a new Galaxy device, which likely accounts for the company's typically generous trade-in credit. Combined, there are a lot of ways to save on whatever Samsung ends up announcing.

Not ready to commit? Watch the event to learn more

Samsung is streaming its announcements on July 10

Samsung

If you're not ready to reserve anything, you can learn more about what new devices Samsung is introducing, including the likely announcements of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Ring, and more, by watching live on Samsung's YouTube channel. The company's event starts at 9am EDT / 6am PDT / 3pm CEST on July 10.