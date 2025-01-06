Summary Samsung will reveal its new phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

A special reservation deal is available now, and includes a $50 credit towards the Galaxy S series phone.

You can also enter for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card.

Samsung has officially announced its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 22 in San Jose, California, at 10 am PT/1 pm EST. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung's website and YouTube channel.

"The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day. The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future." Samsung said in a press release.

The tech giant is widely expected to reveal the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series at the event, which leaks and rumors have been speculating about for months. If you're planning to upgrade to Samsung's newest phone in just a few short weeks, the company has a pre-order deal available now that you may be interested in.

Related In Samsung's vision for the future, foldable tablets and slidable displays conquer the world It's unlikely any of these wild display concepts will be implemented in a consumer device, but they sure are cool.

You can save $50 on the new Galaxy S series phone

You can also enter for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card

Samsung is holding a special promotion between now and January 22 in anticipation of Galaxy Unpacked. You can pre-order and reserve the new Galaxy S series phone on Samsung's website now and receive a $50 credit towards the device. The offer is also available on Samsung’s Shop app.

If you have an older phone you want to trade in for the new Galaxy S series device, Samsung is offering up to a $900 credit when you trade in an eligible device. Additionally, if you're in the US, you can enter a contest on Samsung's site for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card.

There isn't much of a wait left to learn more about the Galaxy S25 series and what's coming next for Galaxy AI. All will be revealed at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. In the meantime, you can check out Pocket-lint's coverage of some of the new technology being revealed at CES 2025.