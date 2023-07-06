Samsung has officially confirmed when its next Galaxy Unpacked event will be taking place and it's looking like it's going to be a big one. The company previously teased the event would happen in July, which is slightly earlier than many expected, with August being the traditional month. A confirmed date of 26 July has now been set however, meaning there isn't much longer to wait before we find out what the next major products will be.

While Samsung hasn't confirmed exactly what devices we will see announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event at the end of July, the Galaxy Unpacked event page offers the option to register your interest and when you sign up, either with a Samsung account or simply by entering your details, four icons appear on the confirmed page offering money off pre-orders and pretty much letting the cat out of the bag as to what we can expect from the event.

There is an offer of $50/£50 off Galaxy smartphone products as well as $25/£25 off any other new product from the Galaxy range and the icons below present a "Flip Device", "Fold Device", "Tablet" and "Smartwatch". With that in mind, we fully expect to see the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy S9 tablet range and the Galaxy Watch 6 series of smartwatches. The Galaxy Unpacked event site also says "Join the flip side", all but confirming the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and there's a side-view of it too.

What else are you registering your interest in though? We've got separate round-up features on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 models so you can see what to expect, but here's a quick summary of the devices below.

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is going to see some big design improvements over the Galaxy Z Flip 4, with a redesigned hinge that will see it folding completely flat with no gap, along with a much larger and more useful external display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also expected to see a redesigned hinge that will also allow it to fold flat, like the Huawei Mate X3. The edges are expected to be flatter and the water resistance could improve too, on top of the hardware upgrades you would expect.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets is rumoured to follow a similar structure to the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, which should mean we will see the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra. The design is expected to remain similar to the S8 models, with a change up in the rear camera housings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

There has been a suggestion that we might see three Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models arrive this year, with a Watch 6, Watch 6 Pro and Watch 6 Classic all appearing in rumours. It's expected that the three models (if there are three) will have circular screens, as has been the case for previous Galaxy Watch models, and feature premium build qualities. The Watch 6 Classic is said to have a titanium body and rotating bezel.