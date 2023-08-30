Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra A big-screened beauty for creativity The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a huge 14.6-inch screen, as well as an IP68 waterproof rating, and it comes with the S Pen in the box. Choose this for drawing, sketching, and note-taking. Pros Huge 14.6-inch screen Powerful performance IP68 water and dustproof Cons No kickstand to prop it up Very expensive The keyboard isn't included $1320 at Samsung $1200 at Best Buy

Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 are both powerful tablets that could replace your laptop, but choosing between them depends on your needs and preferences.

The Samsung tablet is bigger with a 14.6-inch screen, while the Surface Pro has a slightly smaller 13-inch display. Both have sleek designs and slim bezels, but the Samsung tablet is lighter and thinner.

The tablets have different operating systems, with the Samsung running on Android 13 and the Surface Pro on Windows 1

Windows 11 may be more suited for general work tasks, while Android offers easy navigation and features like Samsung DeX mode.

Unveiled at a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in August 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a giant slate with a 14.6-inch screen and tonnes of power packed in under the hood. As things stand, the only tablet that really compares is the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, a Windows 11 tablet with a slightly smaller 13-inch display, now on its 9th generation.

We've used both devices extensively and come to the conclusion that both could be used as a replacement for your laptop, but which one is right for you, and is one better than the other for work? We will draw upon our experience with the two slates as well as the published specifications to answer that question.

Price, availability, and specs

The best tablets don't come cheap, so it’s no surprise that two of the latest and greatest are among the priciest. Remember that neither device comes with a keyboard, you'll have to buy that separately. The Samsung has a stylus included in the box, but the Microsoft doesn't, so you’ll need to buy that as an extra as well. With that in mind, here's how they compare to one another in terms of price:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: starting from $1,199 / £1,199

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: starting from $999 / £1,099

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 are available globally in various configurations.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is available in two colorways: Graphite and Beige. You can get it with 5G connectivity or in a Wi-Fi-only model, with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, and the built-in storage ranges from 256GB up to 1TB.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is available in four colorways: Sapphire, Forest, Platinum, and Graphite. You can buy it with 5G support or in a Wi-Fi-only version, with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM, and with storage options ranging from 128GB up to 1TB. You can see a breakdown of each device's specs below. Keep reading to find out what that means for the day-to-day experience of using each one.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Storage 156GB / 512GB / 1TB + microSD Battery 11200mAh Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP AF + 8MP UW, 12MP + 12MP UW Display (Size, Resolution) 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 12GB / 16GB Operating System Android 13 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E / 5G Colors Beige, Graphite IP RATING IP68 Weight 732g Dimensions 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) Storage 128-1TB Battery 47.7Wh Camera (Rear, Front) 10MP 4K/1080p full HD Display (Size, Resolution) 13in, 2880 x 1920 pixels, 120Hz, 3:2 CPU 12-gen Intel Core i5-1235U or i7-1255U, or Microsoft SQ 3 Memory 8-32GB RAM Operating System Windows 11 Connectivity WiFi or 5G Colors Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, Graphite IP RATING none Weight 879g Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3mm

Design

You won’t be disappointed by either of these tablet's designs, both look as neat and sleek as their price tags would suggest, with super slim bezels around the display, and a matte metallic finish covering the back. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is bigger to accommodate the larger screen but that doesn't make it bulkier, in fact, it only weighs 732g which is less than the Surface Pro 9 (879g). Samsung's slate is a fair amount thinner too.

Around the frame, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a USB-C port, power button, volume rocker, and a magnetic attachment for accessories like the Slim Book Cover Keyboard. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 takes things a bit further with two USB-Cs, both of which have Thunderbolt 4 support which can simultaneously deliver power and connect you to external displays. You'll also find a power button, a volume rocker, a Surface Connect port, and a Surface Type Cover port.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 has one design feature that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra doesn't - the kickstand. It makes a massive difference to where and how you can use the tablet. Straight out of the box, you can prop the Surface up, which is handy for everything from streaming TV shows to jotting down notes, at your desk or on your commute. You'll need to buy a case to be able to prop the Galaxy Tab up, otherwise, you’ll have to hold it or use it flat.

There is something a little special about the Galaxy Tab, it's IP68 water and dust-resistant, unlike the Surface Pro which has no official water resistance rating at all. That means you can use it in more scenarios without worrying about damaging it.

To wirelessly charge the S Pen stylus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab has a magnetic strip on the back that it snaps onto. Again that's something the Microsoft Surface doesn't do. For its equivalent Slim Pen, you'll need to pick up one of the cover cases to charge it or buy a dedicated charger.

Display

For anyone stuck between these two tablets, the screen could be a deciding factor. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2960 x 1848p resolution, whereas the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 has a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920p.

The Galaxy's screen is massive, perhaps a little too big for some types of work, but some people might need that, particularly for detailed creative projects like drawing or photo editing. The Surface Pro, on the other hand, is smaller and more bag-friendly. It's likely to be the better choice for those who spend more time browsing or typing up documents, especially on the move. Looking at quality alone, there isn't much difference between the two. Both are bright, vibrant, balanced, and quick to respond to touch.

Performance

Performance is massively important if you plan to use your new tablet for work. To accommodate that, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy mobile chipset. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9, on the other hand, has up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and is powered by either a 12th Gen Intel Core processor or a Microsoft SQ 3 processor.

During testing, the two devices coped equally well with everything from extensive web browsing to gaming. Most people will get everything they need from one of the mid-spec options because of the impressive speeds they deliver. The devices with the top 1TB storage option - so 16GB RAM in the Samsung Galaxy Tab and 32GB RAM in the Surface Pro - seem a bit overkill for what the majority of users will need.

When it comes to the stylus, the Samsung's S Pen is pretty advanced, responding very well to pressure and tilt as well as making a 'pen on paper' sound as you use it. Microsoft's Slim Pen isn't as responsive nor is it as accurate although we do like the button that opens up a new whiteboard when you press it.

Around the frame, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a set of four speakers that are loaded with Dolby Atmos surround sound, while the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 has 2W stereo speakers also with Dolby Atmos. Both would undoubtedly be improved by a separate audio device like a pair of headphones or a Bluetooth speaker but all things considered, both do an equally good job of producing loud, clear sound.

Battery

The benefit of using a tablet on a daily basis instead of a PC is the fact that you can use it whenever and wherever you like. Naturally, you'll need a solid battery life to be able to make use of that.

Although both devices' batteries claim to last about the same amount of time, around 16 hours of use, in practice the Samsung Galaxy tablet did a much better job of it than the Microsoft Surface. How long the battery lasts will depend on what you're using it for, how bright you have the screen, and so on, but generally, Samsung's claims rang true whereas the Surface Pro's battery life ended up being about half of what we expected.

When it came to charging them up again, the two slates weren't that different. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra took about 2 hours to charge while the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 recharged in about an hour and a half.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has two 12-megapixel lenses on the front, a 13-megapixel main camera on the back, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens beside it. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 has a 1080p FHD front camera and a 10-megapixel main lens.

Both options are great for video calling, delivering a clear sharp picture from the front, and the Surface Pro 9 even takes decent shots from the back. The Samsung's rear cameras do struggle though - you’ll always be better off using your phone. For some that won't matter at all because you may not plan to use it much anyway, though for others that could slow down workflow.

Software

The software should play a part in your decision, especially if you want to use your new tablet for work, and these two slates do things very differently. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra uses the Android 13 operating system with Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 which works more like a mobile device, whereas the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 runs on Windows 11 and operates in the same way as a 2-in-1 PC.

Windows 11 does feel more advanced and better suited to most types of work, thanks to the detailed taskbar at the bottom, the comprehensive menus, and the file explorer. Plus the tablet mode makes the device more touch-friendly when you don’t have a keyboard and mouse hooked up to it.

If you’re considering using a tablet as a replacement for your computer, Android performs well even though it’s not quite as efficient as Windows, mostly because it's very easy to navigate. Plus Samsung DeX mode can make the experience much more like a standard desktop with resizable windows, drag-and-drop functionality, and a number of keyboard shortcuts. You can use it on the tablet screen itself or on an external display.

Both operating systems have some handy productivity features built in, including the ability to divide up the screen into multiple app windows for multitasking. Admittedly Windows' Snap Layouts is slightly more refined offering easy-access preset layouts simply by dragging the window towards the top of the screen.

Both operating systems allow for quick sharing of files between your phone and the tablet, you will need a Samsung Galaxy smartphone to make the most of that on a Samsung Galaxy tablet though.

One dividing factor is the amount of external software you will have at your disposal. On the Galaxy Tab, you’ll find all your apps on the Google Play Store, while the Surface has almost infinite options with the Microsoft Store and the whole web to choose from.

Which tablet should you buy?

Deciding between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will depend largely on what you intend to use it for, and where. They vary a lot in terms of design, display, cameras, and software. Both will deliver equally well when it comes to performance.

For those who need a bigger screen for drawing, editing, or any other creative task, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is likely the better choice. It delivers plenty of power and lots of screen real estate to get the job done as well as having the S Pen stylus included in the box. Granted, the fact that this is an Android mobile device means it may lack a few more of the advanced productivity features and apps that you'd get on a Windows 11 slate.

If you're happy with a smaller screen, and you’re after a more traditional laptop experience for web browsing or word processing, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will be the better choice. While the battery doesn't last quite as long, it’s slightly heavier and the stylus is less accurate than the one you get with Samsung's tablet, this slate has the better overall design and software for most day-to-day computing.