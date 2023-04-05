Samsung is expected to announce the replacement for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sooner rather than later, and now its specs appear to have leaked. We now have a more complete picture of what the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will offer once Samsung finally announces it.

This latest round of information comes from Twitter leaker @UniverseIce and suggests that the tablet will not be found lacking in terms of specs. If you're in the market for a premium tablet experience, this could well be one to add to the shortlist.

A special chip, lots of RAM, and more

According to the leak we can expect the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that has been specially customized for Samsung. That means that it'll likely have a higher clock speed than the standard chip, just like we saw with the Galaxy S23 series of phones earlier this year.

The leak goes on, saying that the tablet will ship with 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM while the overall dimensions are said to be the same as the outgoing Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Inside those dimensions, you'll find an 11,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, while the display will have a WQXGA+ resolution of 2960 x 1848. The chassis will be nice and watertight and will reportedly have the IP68 water and dust resistance rating to prove it. We even know how much the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will weigh - 737g if you're wondering.

As for when this will be available for eager buyers to pick up, we still don't really know. The smart money is on a launch at some point in the second half of 2023, likely alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.