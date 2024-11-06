It's that time of year again, and amazing tech deals are starting to pop up in the lead up to Black Friday and the holiday season. If you're in the market for a new tablet, in particular one with a very large screen, then this deal may interest you.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is on sale at Best Buy for $900, discounted $300 from its regular price of $1200. While the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the company's latest offering, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra still holds up quite well.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $900 $1200 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features a 14.6-inch AMOLD display with an IP68 durability rating. For $300 off, this tablet would be a good pickup if you want an Android tablet for streaming shows and playing games. Storage 156GB / 512GB / 1TB + microSD CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 12GB / 16GB Operating System Android 13 Battery 11200mAh Camera (Rear, Front) 13-megapixel AF + 8-megapixel UW, 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel UW Display type 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E / 5G Colors Beige, graphite Weight 732g IP rating IP68 Dimensions 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Expand $900 at Best Buy

Why to consider the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

If you want a massive display, this tablet's got one

The main selling point of this tablet is without a doubt its large 14.6-inch display. It's an OLED screen with a 2960 x 1848 pixel resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Its screen is simply beautiful, and its complimented by its slim bezels, really giving the tablet a premium modern-day look. You also get Samsung's S Pen with the tablet, so if you want to do some note-taking on the device, or drawing on it, you can.

The tablet also has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. While it's not the latest and greatest Snapdragon chip , it still gets the job done today, and packs quite a punch for gaming or other heavy performance tasks. The tablet also comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It's got an 11,200 mAh battery too, which as our Pocket-lint review points out, is phenomenal. Battery-life won't be something you have to worry about too much on this tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra launched with Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1. Currently, it can run Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 The tablet will likely get the Android 15-based One UI 7 update hopefully before the end of the year.

This tablet is worth picking up if you want a large display and are okay not getting the latest model. However, if you're looking for something with a much smaller display, you perhaps may want to check out the new iPad mini which is also on sale right now.