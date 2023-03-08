Samsung will reportedly launch three different models in its Galaxy Tab S9 series later this year.

Much like it did with the S8 series, it is said that the company will introduce a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (SM-X710), Galaxy Tab S9+ (SM-X810) and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (SM-X910) at the same time. The timing will be different though.

While the Galaxy Tab S8 variants launched in February 2022, their successors will more likely be announced this summer - according to Dutch website GalaxyClub, anyway.

Samsung will undoubtedly put a lot of emphasis on the Ultra model, having recently added an Ultra model to its Galaxy Book laptop range to go alongside the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung's president and head of mobile devices, Dr TM Roh, also stated before the S23 launch that the company will look to expand its "Ultra" ethos to other categories: ""The Galaxy S Ultra has truly become the pinnacle of Samsung Mobile’s innovation, a marque that stands out against everything else, and soon we’ll show you what Ultra can do in even more device categories," he said.

Of course, the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra already exists, but we wonder if the manufacturer plans for even more premium features and capabilities for the replacement, to keep it in line with the more recent products to carry the moniker. Maybe better camera performance and/or faster processing, for example.

MySmartPrice guesses that the new series of tablets will run Android 13 from the box with a One UI 5.1 skin on top. It also predicts that at least one of the devices with be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

We also expect the Ultra model to come with an S Pen at the very least, although we hope the supported keyboard case is a bit more sturdy this time around - especially when you want to type from your lap. The last one was a little flimsy in that respect, we felt.

We'll update you on anything more we hear about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets as and when there's additional information.