Marketing is a wonderful thing. Samsung dropped the 'lite' moniker from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and named the next version of its mid-range tablet the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition (FE). Apparently, focus groups determined that users saw 'lite' devices as being a lesser version of its products. Thus, the Fan Edition was born.

It's been some time since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE back in May 2021, and the FE moniker is expected to make its long-awaited return on Samsung's next mid-range tablet, which will be known as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE - a name accidentally confirmed by Samsung.

There has been plenty of speculation about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and its larger version, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, and an official launch is supposedly coming very soon. Here are the key Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE rumours that we've heard to date.

There were rumours that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ would be unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event in July, but the event passed with no mention of the new mid-range tablets.

However, display supply chain analyst, Ross Young, tweeted that Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE production is two months behind the rest of the S9 Tab series. With the Galaxy S9 Tab available from August, this puts the likely release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at somewhere around October 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE design

There have been some significant leaks that appear to show the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. These images show that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is expected to have a 10.9-inch display, with a single rear camera. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will reportedly feature a 12.4-inch display and will have dual cameras on the rear. Both will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

OnLeaks X WolfofTablet

According to the same leak, the dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE are expected to be 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.7mm, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ having dimensions of 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54 mm. There's no information as to how much the tablets will weigh, however.

These leaks tally with images first spotted by MySmartPrice from the SafetyKorea certification that also show a thin bezel around all sides of the screen, and a single front-facing camera. According to Ross Young the new mid-range tablets with be available in Grey, Light Green, Light Pink, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE specs

Some benchmark scores on the Geekbench website first spotted by GalaxyClub suggest that the two new mid-range tablets will use the same motherboard and governor that appear in the Samsung Galaxy A54. This indicates that the devices will run on the same Exynos 1380 chipset found in the Android handset. The listing also tells us that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will come with 6GB of RAM, or 8GB RAM in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Both devices achieved similar Geekbench scores for both single and dual-core performance.

OnLeaks x WolfofTablet

The FCC certification documents for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE indicate that it was tested with a 25W fast charger, and further documentation for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ seems to confirm 45W fast charging, as well as 5G and Wi-Fi models. The tablets are also likely to include an S-Pen and keyboard support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE price

Although there is little information about the likely US or UK pricing, a tweet from tech journalist Roland Quant indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 6/128GB Wi-Fi only model will cost 63000 INR in India.

The 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE launched in 2021 at 50,999 INR, so the new version has a significant price bump. The base version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE launched at £589 in the UK and $699 in the US. Assuming the UK and US models show the same percentage price increase, prices can be expected to be from around $860/£730.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: What we know so far

Here's a roundup of the key leaks and rumours relating to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

8 August 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE to have a single front-facing camera and a thin bezel

As revealed by MySmartPrice, images from the SafetyKorea certification for the new devices indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will have a single front-facing camera. There will also be a fairly thin bezel on all sides of the screen.

4 August 2023: Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+ naming confirmed, with potential Indian pricing

Tech journalist Roland Quant tweets that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ names have been found on the official Samsung website. He also tweets that the price for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 6/128GB Wi-Fi only model will be 63000 INR in India. This equates to around $760/£600.

1 August 2023: FCC certification confirms 45W fast charging, 5G and Wi-Fi models, dual camera

Documents making up part of the FCC certification that were first brought to our attention by MySmartPrice reveal that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ will support 45W fast charging, and will launch with both 5G and Wi-Fi versions. The documents also confirm an S-Pen and keyboard support. The documents also show a dual camera on the rear.

21 July 2023: FCC certification reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE should support 25W fast charging

As first spotted by MySmartPrice, a description of the test setup used as part of the FCC certification for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE reveals that the tablet was being tested with an EPTA-800 charger, which offers 25W fast charging.

13 July 2023: Leaked video and renders show dual cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Steve from Onleaks via WolfofTablet provides leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, along with some key specs. The images show dual rear cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The site states that the mid-range tablet is also expected to run on an Exynos 1380 CPU and 8GB RAM, have a 12.4-inch display and have dimensions of 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54 mm or 11.2362 x 7.2292 x 0.2575 inches. The rumoured colours include Grey, Light Green, Light Pink, and Silver.

13 July 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE to feature a 10.9-inch display

Steve from Onleaks also shared renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with Mediapeanut that indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE will feature a 10.9-inch display, with a single rear camera. The dimensions will be 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.7mm and there will be a dual-speaker audio system.

21 June 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ to come in Grey, Light Green, Light Pink, and Silver

Ross Young tweets the colours for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series. The colours listed for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+ are Grey, Light Green, Light Pink, and Silver.

21 June 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE/FE+ unlikely to be launched alongside the other S9 series models

Ross Young also tweets that S9 FE production is two months behind the S9 series, indicating that the products are unlikely to be ready for a July 2023 launch.

24 March 2023: Geekbench publishes test scores for the Samsung SM-X516B and Samsung X616B, reveals Exynos 1380 chipset

As spotted by GalaxyClub, Geekbench added test benchmark scores to its website for two unnamed Samsung models, the SM-X516B and SM-X616B, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The benchmarks indicate that the devices use the same motherboard and energy-aware governor used in the Galaxy A54, hinting that both new tablets will use the Exynos 1380 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE appears to have 6GB RAM with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ having 8GB.